

Crottin cheese made in Newburg, Pa.; find it at the Bloomingdale, Dupont and Takoma Park farmers markets in the District. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

CHEESE, PLEASE: If pungent and funky cheese is your thing, try a round of crottin, from wife-and-husband cheesemakers Sara and Mark Kelley in Newburg, Pa. Sold with other goods from Keswick Creamery, the cheese ($28 per pound, or about $10 per round) is available at the Bloomingdale, Dupont and Takoma Park farmers markets. The Kelleys use a 50-50 ratio of goat’s and Jersey cow’s milk. The cheese is aged for just a week, until it becomes smooth and spreadable — just right for slathering on crackers or bread. We like it with strawberry jam or an acidic white wine. A perk: The longer you keep the crottin refrigerated, the more pungent and runny it becomes; it’s best consumed within two weeks of purchase. If you prefer less funk, try the Frosty Morning variety, which is made with the same milks but is aged with an ash rind, yielding a slightly sweeter and more mellow cheese.

— Kara Elder