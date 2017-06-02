TOOLS FOR THE JOB: We like the sleek design and functionality of the Tablestick salt and pepper mills from the Nantucket, Mass., company Tom David Inc. The nine-inch-tall mills finely grind salt and pepper, and each come with a handy base to sit in — keeping your table or counter clean and the Tablesticks standing on their own. Purchase the set ($55.99) online at unicornmills.com. For a handsome housewarming or Father’s Day gift, upgrade to include a five-ounce bottle of Tellicherry peppercorns and a 10-ounce bottle of coarse sea salt ($65.99).



The Stasher bag is made from silicone — it’s a reusable alternative to plastic zip-top bags. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

For those seeking to reduce their plastic waste, we recommend the Stasher storage bag, made from food-grade silicone. The bags are available in snack (9.9-fluid ounce capacity, $9.99) or sandwich (15-fluid ounce capacity, $11.99) sizes and come in several bright colors and patterns. Use them for the obvious — to tote a midday snack of carrot sticks or crackers — or to quickly steam vegetables in the microwave, as we did with the snow peas shown here. The upper rack-of-the-dishwasher-safe bags can be used at least 3,000 times, according to Stasher’s website. Purchase online at stasherbag.com or locally at MOM’s Organic Markets and the Container Store.