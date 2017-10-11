

Polenta and Shrimp With Creamy Tomato Sauce; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Polenta and grits are not exactly the same. But they are close cousins, both made from medium-to-coarsely ground corn that cooks into a creamy, satisfying bed for a saucy entree.

One of the pairings for the cornmeal porridge is as iconic as “milk and cookies” and “peanut butter and jelly” — namely, shrimp and grits. Once I get that duo on my mind, I can’t seem to think of anything else. This time, while dreaming of a dinner of comforting cornmeal topped with shrimp in a creamy bacon-flecked sauce, I started imagining it through a Mediterranean lens. Approaching the flavors and textures from that direction — with olive oil, tomatoes and herbs instead of cheese and cream — lends itself naturally to a more healthful yet still profoundly satisfying dinner. It’s easy to make as well.

[Make the recipe: Polenta and Shrimp With Creamy Tomato Sauce]

First, you cook the polenta in a pot according to the package directions. A quick version can be done in just a few minutes, while regular polenta can take about 40 minutes to cook. Then it is treated to a light touch of butter and kept covered, off the heat, while the shrimp is prepared. The polenta will thicken as it sits but it will quickly become creamy and smooth again with some hot water stirred in just before serving.

The shrimp and sauce that gets ladled over it is an easy, one-pan situation. It starts with a bit of diced pancetta (Italian bacon) — just enough to imbue the dish with that craveable, smoky-pork essence that complements shellfish so well. Then the shrimp are cooked nearly though, and transferred to a plate. The sauce, made in the same skillet, starts with onion, garlic and thyme and is finished with a sprinkle of cornstarch, a can of tomatoes, water (or fish stock) and whole milk.

After simmering a bit, the mixture thickens into a lightly creamy tomato sauce, and the shrimp and pancetta are returned to heat through and finish cooking. Served over the fragrant, smooth polenta, it makes for an Italian-style shrimp and grits dish that hits the spot.

