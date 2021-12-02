Rubin is a cross of nebbiolo and syrah developed in Bulgaria in 1944. Peter Georgiev and Radostin Milkov, in the northwestern part of the Thracian Lowlands region, use it to produce an elegant red with deep ruby color and aromas of red raspberry and dark cherry. It somehow manages to be full-bodied and yet light, as if suspended in air. It reminded me at once of a fine cru beaujolais and an aromatic nebbiolo d’alba, two wines that don’t normally coexist in the same thought. The result is absolutely delicious. This is from local importer Nataliya Georgieva, who features wines from her native Bulgaria. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).