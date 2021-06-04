Quinta do Crasto and its vineyards occupy a small mountain on the edge of the Douro River, with a view extending for miles in either direction. (The winery’s name is from a Latin word meaning “Roman fort.”) The winery was a pioneer in dry table wines from the Douro Valley, which is more known for port. The Crasto line, both red and white, are the delicious introductions to the winery’s portfolio. This white is a blend of indigenous Portuguese varieties — viosinho, gouveio and rabigato. It offers aromas of white flowers and tropical fruits, with some mineral notes leading to a fresh, balanced finish. Fine on its own, it’s ideal with lighter snacks such as olives or light seafood dishes. ABV: 12 percent.