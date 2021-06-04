GREAT VALUE
Famiglia Zonin Cuvée 1821 Prosecco
Italy, $13
At this price, we should always have some bubbly on hand to turn a mundane day into a celebration. The Zonin family is one of Italy’s largest wine producers, as well as owners of Virginia’s Barboursville Vineyards. This wine, named for the year the company was founded, is bright and light in body, with orchard flavors of apricots and peaches. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent.
Imported by Zonin USA, distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Barrel House Liquors, Barmy Wines & Liquors, Giant (various locations), Harris Teeter (various locations), Metro Wine & Spirits, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Prego Again, Rodman’s, Splash Liquor and Groceries, Target. Widely available in Maryland, including at Christos Discount Liquors in Glen Burnie; Country Liquors in Westminster; Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; Fairground Discount Beverages, Mays Chapel Wine & Spirit Shop in Timonium; Fallston Liquors in Fallston; Foundry Row Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills; Honeygo Wine & Spirits in Perry Hall; Liberty Liquors in Cumberland; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Riverside Liquors, Ye Olde Spirit Shop in Frederick; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Total Wine & More (Laurel). Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations); Harris Teeter (various locations); Total Wine & More (various locations); Wegmans (various locations).
Condado de Haza Crianza 2016
Ribera del Duero, Spain, $24
Alejandro Fernandez was a winemaking pioneer who established the reputation of the Ribera del Duero region for fine tempranillo-based wines with his Pesquera and Condado de Haza labels. Fernandez died May 22 at age 88, but his legacy lives on in wines such as this crianza, a modern-style, oaky red with polished flavors of blueberry and tobacco leaf. I suggest decanting or at least opening this a few hours before dinner. It should also age well for several more years in bottle. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Imported by Folio Fine Wine Partners, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Barmy Wines & Liquors, the Bottle Shop, Calvert Woodley, Cork & Fork, Downtown Liquors, Estadio, Gallagher & Graham Fine Spirits, Grand Cata in Shaw, Hop Cask & Barrel, the Market at Columbia Plaza, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Pearson’s, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Hunt Valley Wine, Liquor & Beer in Cockeysville; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Petite Cellars, Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; T&T Wine Shop in Rockville; Village Pump Liquors in College Park. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s in Alexandria.
Fleurs de Prairie 2020
Languedoc, France, $20
Here’s a classic rosé from southern France, blended from grenache, syrah, carignan, cinsault and mourvedre. The name translates as wildflowers, which are etched on the elegant, traditionally shaped rosé bottle. It offers flavors of strawberries and raspberries, with hints of herbs, sea air and yes, flowers. ABV: 13 percent.
Imported by Deutsch Family, distributed by Breakthru: Available in the District at Barrel House Liquors, Eye Street Cellars, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Hop, Cask & Barrel, Magruder’s, Michigan Liquors, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Prego Again, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Washington Wine & Liquor. Widely available in Maryland, including at Angel’s Food Market in Pasadena; Bel Air Liquors in Bel Air; Cindy’s Spirits in Elkridge; the Cellars Wine & Beer Shop in Baltimore; Mt. Airy Liquors in Mt. Airy; Nick’s of Calvert in Prince Frederick; Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City; Port Tack Ltd. Wine & Spirits in Arnold; Riverside Liquors, Ye Olde Spirit Shop in Frederick; Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse in Forest Hill; Total Discount Liquors in Eldersburg; Total Wine & More (Laurel, Timonium); Wine World Beer & Spirits in Abingdon. Available in Virginia at Giant (various locations); Safeway (various locations); Total Wine & More (various locations).
GREAT VALUE
Crasto 2018
Douro, Portugal, $17
Quinta do Crasto and its vineyards occupy a small mountain on the edge of the Douro River, with a view extending for miles in either direction. (The winery’s name is from a Latin word meaning “Roman fort.”) The winery was a pioneer in dry table wines from the Douro Valley, which is more known for port. The Crasto line, both red and white, are the delicious introductions to the winery’s portfolio. This white is a blend of indigenous Portuguese varieties — viosinho, gouveio and rabigato. It offers aromas of white flowers and tropical fruits, with some mineral notes leading to a fresh, balanced finish. Fine on its own, it’s ideal with lighter snacks such as olives or light seafood dishes. ABV: 12 percent.
Imported by Folio Fine Wine Partners, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at Central Liquors, Classy Corks Wine & Spirits, Cork & Fork, Estadio, Metro Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Streets Market (Connecticut Avenue). Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery & General Store in Hyattsville; Glenwood Wine & Spirits in Glenwood; Hop N Grape in North Bethesda; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; T&T Wine Shop in Rockville; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Wine Source in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Classic Wines in Great Falls; Echelon Wine Bar, Vino Bistro in Leesburg; Specials Wine Seller in Kilmarnock; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Vino Market in Midlothian; Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria.
Château des Tours Brouilly 2018
Beaujolais, France, $21
The reds of Beaujolais, from the gamay grape, are the ideal “bistro wine.” They are cheerful, friendly to a wide variety of foods, and conducive to good conversation. This wine tastes of plums, cherries and a hint of wood smoke, but you may be having such a good time that you don’t take notes. ABV: 13.5 percent.
Imported and distributed by Baron Francois: Available in the District at Bloomingdale Wine & Spirits, Georgetown Wine & Spirits, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Sheffield Wine & Liquor Shoppe. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Market, Bradley Food & Beverage, Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Colesville Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; King’s Craft Beer, Wine & Deli in Rockville; Market on the Boulevard in Cabin John; Montgomery County Wine & Liquor Stores (Bethesda, Clarksburg Village, Darnestown, Germantown, Potomac, Silver Spring, Westwood); Rodman’s in White Flint.
