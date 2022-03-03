GREAT VALUE

West Virginia Fruit and Berry, Uncle Jake's Elderberry Wine

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( Excellent )

West Virginia, $13

Monty Python fans will enjoy making Dad puns when you put this wine before them. Hear them out, then have them taste it. Sweet and beautifully balanced, it’s an ideal partner for fruit-based desserts. Amateur mixologists could whip up a variety of drinks to take advantage of this wine’s garden aroma, which — how shall I say it? — smells of elderberries. The same company produces a good blackberry wine as well. Alcohol by volume: 11 percent. BW: 420 grams (Light).

Fil-loxera & Cia, Sentada Sobre la Bestia 2017

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

València, Spain, $26

The winery name and logo evoke the vine louse that destroyed much of Europe’s vineyards in the late 1800s. The wine’s name translates as “sitting on the beast,” and the label shows teeth that have apparently taken a bite out of the derrière — excuse me, the détras — of the person riding the beast. The image is of risk and adventure. After all, how many wines have you tasted from València? Once you try this entrancing blend of monastrell, tempranillo, garnacha tinorera, graciano and a splash of white malvasia, you may want to book a ticket and go there. I hear they have oranges, too. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 400 grams (Light).

Carol Shelton Wild Thing Viognier 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( Extraordinary )

Placer County, Calif., $26

Honeysuckle, mango, coconut and maybe a little crème brulée feature in this luscious white. It’s great with semi-soft cheeses, or just by itself with a side of conversation. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 485 grams (Light).

GREAT VALUE

Carol Shelton Coquille Rouge 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( Extraordinary/Sublime )

Central Coast, Calif., $27

Carol Shelton’s work with old-vine zinfandel helped inspire this Rhône-style blend of carignane, grenache noir, mourvèdre, alicante bouschet and petite sirah, varieties that are often intermixed with zinfandel in California’s oldest vineyards. This is a deeply colored beauty, thanks to the alicante bouschet, with hints of blackberries, wild sage, thistle, game and pepper. ABV: 14.2 percent. BW: 580 grams (Average).

GREAT VALUE

Donatella Cinelli Colombini Rosso di Montalcino 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( Extraordinary/Sublime )

Tuscany, Italy, $30

Donatella Cinelli Colombini calls her winery in Montalcino “Casato Prime Donne,” as she has an all-woman team and has championed women in winemaking for decades. Rosso di Montalcino is a kind of baby Brunello — made with sangiovese grapes usually from younger vines and with shorter aging requirements in wood and bottle than Brunello. This one is more like a teenager ready to take flight — the aromas of dried cherry, wild herbs and cocoa soar from the glass. Don’t drink this too fast. You will want to savor it over a night or two, if you can restrain yourself. Organic. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 465 grams (Light).

