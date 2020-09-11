Anna's Secret Rosato Maremma Toscana 2019

star star star ( Exceptional )

Tuscany, Italy, $25

Bright and vibrant, racy with acidity and bursting with flavors of tart cherries, this rosé is made from sangiovese, the main red grape of Tuscany’s chianti, brunello and vino nobile wines. I kept trying to figure out what Anna’s secret might be, but I finished the bottle before I found an answer. Certified organic. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

AD

Imported and distributed by Bravo: Available in the District at A. Litteri, Batch 13, MacArthur Beverages, Radici Market. Available in Virginia at A Deli, Crystal City Wine Shop and the Italian Store (Lyon Village, Westover) in Arlington; Classic Wines in Great Falls; Foods of All Nations and Rio Hill Wine & Beer in Charlottesville; Once Upon a Vine, Oxford Cellars and Richmond Wine Station in Richmond; Pickford Seafood & Wine in Harrisonburg; Planet Wine & Gourmet and Wine Gallery 108 in Alexandria; the Town Duck in Warrenton; Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Wine Cabinet in Reston; the Wine Cellar in Staunton; Wine Mill in Winchester; WineStyles (Chantilly, Montclair).

Domaine Pellé Menetou-Salon Morogues 2018

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

AD

AD

Loire Valley, France, $28

This is sauvignon blanc in its purest, most comfortable form. By that I mean the wine does not seem to be striving to conform to some image of what sauvignon blanc should be. It’s not grassy or tropical. It’s not tricked up with oak like an ersatz chardonnay. There’s a hint of citrus blossom and a clean, invigorating mineral quality. It’s a quiet wine and it would be easy not to listen at first, but with each successive sip, the conversation becomes more compelling. ABV: 14.1 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite: Available in the District at Cork Wine Bar and Market, Rodman’s, Streets Market (14th Street). Available in Maryland at Decanter Fine Wines in Columbia; the French Paradox Wines in Stevenson; Mills Fine Wine & Spirits and Wine Cellars of Annapolis in Annapolis; State Line Liquors in Elkton; Wells Discount Liquors in Baltimore; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese in Arlington; Locke Store in Millwood.

GREAT VALUE

Nortico Alvarinho 2018/2019

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

AD

AD

Minho, Portugal, $15

From far northern Portugal, this lively wine (known in Spain and elsewhere as albariño) is a great partner for grilled shrimp and other seafood. Think stone fruit — apricots and peaches — kissed with lemon and lime. I tasted the 2018, but both it and the 2019 are on the market. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Olé & Obrigado, distributed in the District and Maryland by Bacchus, in Virginia by Salveto: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Connecticut Avenue Wine & Liquor, Flight, Grand Cata, Irving Wine and Spirits, Modern Liquors, Pearson’s, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill, Wagshal’s Deli, Wardman Wines, Whole Foods Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Bin 201 Wine Sellers and Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Bin 604 Wine Sellers, Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, North Charles Fine Wine & Spirits, Quarry Wine & Spirits, the Remington Bottle and Wine Source in Baltimore; Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring; State Line Liquors in Elkton; the Wine Harvest in Potomac. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean, Reston); Crystal City Wine Shop and Department of Beer and Wine in Arlington; Ellwood Thompson’s Natural Market, J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese, Once Upon a Vine, Oxford Cellars and Richmond Wine Station in Richmond; Foods of All Nations and Wine Warehouse in Charlottesville; In Vino Veritas in Keswick; Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview) in Alexandria; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); WineStyles (Montclair); Whole Foods Market (various locations).

Le Charmel Rosé 2019

star star star-half ( Excellent/Exceptional )

AD

AD

Cotes de Provence, France, $17

Pale pink, with aromas and flavors of ripe melons and wild herbs, this wine makes an excellent partner to light, casual meals such as salads or soups. Serve well chilled. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by Winesellers, distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Balducci’s, Beer, Wine & Co. and Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Total Wine & More (Laurel); Wine Bin in Ellicott City; the Winery in Chester. Available in Virginia at Cheesetique (Alexandria); Total Wine & More (McLean).

Kin & Cascadia Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

star star ( Excellent )

AD

Columbia Valley, Wash., $16

Bell pepper and blackberry aromas signal this as a more Old World, slightly underripe (by today’s standards) version of cabernet. The finish shows nice texture, with a hint of chocolate. ABV: 13.5 percent.

AD

Distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Beer, Wine & Co., Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda; Bel Pre Beer & Wine and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Grosvenor Market in Rockville; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; the Winery in Chester.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.