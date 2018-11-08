

A batch of Bavarian cream can be used to build a variety of parfaits, including those with cranberry compote and caramelized banana puree or pumpkin dulce de leche, topped with freeze-dried fruit, candied pecans or crushed cookies and M&Ms. Get the recipes, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

If you’re looking for something a little different to serve for dessert at Thanksgiving, here are two ways to go that offer a lot of adaptability. The first involves only a little effort and a little oven time. The second is pudding-like, so there are a few steps involved. But it is luscious and can even be frozen, which means it’s a dessert gift to you, the cook, throughout the holidays.

Grape Tarts are no more than store-bought puff pastry, fresh fruit and a good honey, with an egg wash and sprinkle of sugar. You can cut individual squares or six-inch rounds of the slightly rolled-out dough; by scoring a half-inch margin around the edge, you create a raised edge that looks nice and helps hold in the grapes.

We used Moondrops, the trade name for an elongated, seedless grape with a mild flavor and the rich hue of the Concord variety. You could use a mix of green and red seedless, or a mix of fresh cranberries and bite-size chunks of apple or pear. Get fancy with their arrangement or pile them atop the honey-brushed dough.

You can even use a small cookie cutter on the dough scraps and bake those shapes along with the tarts on the baking sheet, for decorating.



Grape Tarts use store-bought puff pastry dough and take minutes to assemble. Get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Bavarian cream sounds fancy, but it is just an egg-based, vanilla-flecked pudding enriched with whipped cream. It has a lovely, smooth texture, and its flavor complements almost anything. The recipe comes from pastry chef Alex Levin, who loves to pipe the cream in layers that alternate with rice pudding, crunchy bits and various fruits.

One of the best combinations involves a quick puree of caramelized bananas, which is not something you immediately think of as a Thanksgiving flavor. But boy, does it taste great next to a simple compote of cranberries warmed in simple syrup; the berries remain whole and offer a tart counterbalance to the sweetness of the puree.

The Bavarian cream is rich and can be served simply on its own, or topped with an easy blend of canned pure pumpkin and store-bought dulce de leche. Or top it with crushed cookies, candied nuts, jammy cherries — something for everyone at your holiday table. The cream can hold in the refrigerator for several days; you re-whip it gently just before serving; you can freeze it, too, and just defrost it overnight in the refrigerator.