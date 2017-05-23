For warmer days ahead, here’s a selection of snacks and sweet things from the Recipe Finder to tuck into a picnic basket or tote along to a cookout.
[Plan-ahead or last-minute? 2 menus for Memorial Day success.]
Smoky Tapenade. The smoky flavor comes from smoked olive oil.
Zucchini Cheese Squares. With a texture in between bread and souffle.
Fig and Pecan Tapenade With Goat Cheese. Dried figs add a touch of sweetness.
Artichoke Tapenade. Light, pretty and garlicky.
Black-Eyed Pea Hummus. Roasted garlic adds creaminess, caramelized onions add depth.
Fruit Slab Pie. Easy to transport right in its baking sheet, this pie will feed a crowd.
Picnic Fruit Salad. Freezing part of the fruit salad means it will remain cold by the time it is served.
Individual Fruit Cobblers. Baked and toted in a standard muffin tin.
Dorie Greenspan’s Sour Cream Swirl Picnic Cakelettes. Their mini size makes them ideal for transport.