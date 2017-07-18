Soup can be cooling. Here are eight recipes that might help you get through the next very hot stretch of days:
Coconut Milk Soup With Lobster, pictured above. You can serve it warm, but in the summer, it’s quite nice chilled.
Picklessoise. With potatoes, dill pickles and chicken or vegetable broth. Make it ahead — this tastes even better after a day’s refrigeration.
Cold Yellow Zucchini Soup. A potato helps to thicken it.
Grilled and Chilled Tomato Soup, above left. This would be particularly nice as a first course for a dinner party.
Chilled Avocado and Melon Soup With Spicy Crab-Corn Salad, above right. A great contrast of creamy soup and crunchy salad.
Chilled Radish Soup. Pretty in pink, don’t you think?
Chilly Dilly Carrot Soup. Loaded with dill and chives to amp up the flavors.
Yogurt Soup With Summer Vegetables, Herbs and Feta. The most refreshing of the bunch, and it’s healthful.