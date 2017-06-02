Exceptional Excellent Very Good



I’ve recommended several rosés over the past few months and there will be more to come. But here are five to get you in the right frame of mind in case hot weather actually does come to stay awhile. For wine lovers with a bit of a sweet tooth or those who just love ruby reds, I’m including a grapefruit-infused rosé that is surprisingly good.

GREAT VALUE

Cavalchina Bardolino Chiaretto 2016

Veneto, Italy, $16

The grapes that typically go into Valpolicella (corvina, rondinella and molinara) are also in this zesty, juicy rosé, which is super year after year. It’s great by itself, but excels with salty or garlicky foods such as olives or hummus. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Hugl Weine Zweigelt Rosé 2016

Austria, $13

Zweigelt is Austria’s main red grape and gives this rosé its vibrant and peppery profile with loads of cherry and raspberry flavors. ABV: 12 percent.

Alexander Valley Vineyards Dry Rosé of Sangiovese 2016

Sonoma County, Calif., $15

A perennial favorite of mine, this delicious rosé offers watermelon and strawberry flavors, with a whiff of wild herbs carried on a sea breeze. ABV: 13.2 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Listel Grain de Gris 2016

Sable de Camargue, France, $11

Listel is a popular rosé in France, and it’s easy to see why: It’s cheap and delicious. It goes down easy, so have another bottle on hand. ABV: 13 percent.

Listel Cuvée Pink Grapefruit Rosé

France, $12

My inner wine purist screams “No!” at the thought of adulterating a nice rosé with fruit juice. Aren’t wine coolers a thing of the past? But this is delicious and refreshing, with a strong finish of ruby red grapefruit and just enough sweetness without being cloying. Chill it really cold and maybe even add a bit of sparkling water to give it an extra edge. ABV: 9 percent.

