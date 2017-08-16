

Slow cookers are useful all year ’round. In warmer months, we like to use one to make vegetable stews, pulled pork and the like. Here are some favorites from our recipe archives.

Slow Cooker Ratatouille, pictured above. Uses up a bounty of eggplant, summer squash, sweet peppers and tomatoes.



Slow Cooker Caponata. Another way to use eggplant and tomatoes, but with a sweet-and-sour kick.

Slow-Cooked South Carolina Pulled Pork. No smoke, but still has that pit-barbecue taste. Leftovers freeze well.



Green Bean and Scallion Torta. Tender and creamy.



Slow Cooker Salmon With Shallot and Green Beans, above left. The fish poaches in a broth until it’s perfectly cooked and softly flaky.

Slow Cooker Spicy Curried Pork, above right. Simple but hearty; serve with buttered rice.



Slow Cooker Rhubarb Applesauce. Sweet and tart; you can use frozen rhubarb here. In warmer months, make this into a granita (see the recipe for instructions) or serve with ice cream, a la Raspberry Roasted Applesauce from Ina Garten.