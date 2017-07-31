

It’s no surprise that summer’s bounties take well to a touch of smoke from the grill. Here are several meatless ways to go.

Grilled Antipasti, pictured above. The combination of eggplant, summer squash, sweet onion and bell pepper is pretty on the plate.



Smoked Planked Camembert. Smoke-roasting the cheese makes it complex and woodsy. Serve as part of a cheese platter with sliced nectarines or apricots.



Herbsaint Grilled Okra With Fresh Cheese and Peanuts. You’ll make your own fresh cheese here; if you’d rather not, a tasty ricotta would work.

Warm Grilled Tomato Salad. With fresh green beans and a tarragon-mustard dressing.



Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant With Chickpea and Raisin Relish. There’s a surprise ingredient in the relish that lends a touch of tart.



Italian Corn. Grilled corn is soaked in balsamic vinegar and then bathed in Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.



Corn on the Coals. For an even easier corn grilling method: Soak ears in water for about 30 minutes, then grill them directly on the coals for a mere 10 to 12 minutes.



Grilled Baby Beets With Mustard Sauce. Sweet beets go well with salty cheese and a sharp dressing.