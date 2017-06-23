We’ve been spotting little summer squash in farmers markets for the past few weeks — here are some of our favorite Recipe Finder ways to use them in meatless dishes.
Mariquita Farm Squash Tacos, pictured above. Softly scrambled eggs paired with summer suqash, onion and jalapeño.
Giant Spelt Pancake With Squash Blossoms. A savory take on a whole-grain pancake.
Roasted Chiles Rellenos With Avocado Sauce. The squash goes in the filling, along with green beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, olives and cheese.
Summer Squash Burgers. You can even make them vegan.
Fettuccine With Creamy Zucchini Sauce. Keep this sauce recipe in your back pocket.
Shaved Summer Squash Salad. No-cook and super easy.
Roasted Summer Squash With Herb Medley. A simple way to let the flavors of young squash shine.
Grilled Summer Squash Salad With Feta. The smoke of the grill is transformative here.