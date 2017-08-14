We are big fans of cookbook author Sara Moulton’s monthly Sunday Supper column in The Washington Post Magazine. She has a knack for creating dishes that are unfussy and satisfying.
Here are a few of our favorite recipes from her collection; cook one up today and savor the leftovers — if there are any — for another night early in the week.
[Cook this Sunday and you’ll save time on meal prep later in the week]
Sesame Noodles and Asian Meatballs, pictured above. With a sauce enlivened by scallions, hoisin sauce, peanut butter and more.
Baked Garlicky Parmesan Chicken. This method gets you juicy meat and crispy skin, without the mess of frying.
French Spoon Lamb and White Beans With Pistou. This lamb is so tender, you can eat it with a spoon. Make it a day or two in advance of serving, if you can.
Asparagus Lasagnas. Wonton wrappers make it super easy to make individual portions of lasagna. You can use sauteed summer squash instead of asparagus.
Middle Eastern Burritos. These would be great for a summer party.
Sauteed Fish With Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette and Lemon Aioli. Full of summer goodness, and ease. Serve with — what else? — rosé.