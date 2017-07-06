Exceptional Excellent Very Good



Here are five wines to help you through the sweltering weather of July: Rosé of course, including a top-notch Sancerre and a fun one from Italy, plus three delicious whites — two from Italy, one from Spain.

Kevin et Christian Lauverjat, Moulin des Vrillères Sancerre Rosé 2016

Loire Valley, France, $23

With bright cherry and strawberry fruit and a core of minerality familiar to fans of the region’s more famous sauvignon blanc, this rosé of pinot noir is textbook Sancerre. Just delicious — and with wide availability in the region. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Fantini Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2016

Abruzzo, Italy, $10

Italian rosés often are a bit heavy, so this amusing wine is a little unusual with its lively acidity. Cerasuolo means “cherry,” referring perhaps to the bright, light pink hue the wine earns from spending six hours on the grape skins after pressing. The variety is Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. This wine is gulpable by itself but pairs well with seafood dishes or light appetizers. ABV: 12.5 percent.

GREAT VALUE

Valdrinal de Santamaria Rueda Verdejo 2015

Spain, $10

This delicious white wine is an ideal way to start a meal or to accompany light fare such as seafood salad. It tastes like just-ripe peaches and a hint of citrus. ABV: 13 percent.

La Mesma Gavi 2015

Italy, $18

Light and slightly floral, this delicate white wine makes a nice match for salads and lighter pasta dishes.

Indigenous Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2015

Italy, $16

This white wine is medium-bodied and full of ripe tree-fruit flavors. The vintage was riper than usual, so it doesn’t have the marine salinity verdicchio typically offers. But it makes up for it with extra fruit. ABV: 13 percent.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.