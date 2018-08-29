Hummus in a wrap with vegetables might be an everyday kind of lunch — one you’d likely bring to work in an effort to eat more healthfully after a summer of reveling — but as this recipe proves, it doesn’t have to be an uninspiring one. Here, two elements take the sandwich from boring to absolutely crave-worthy: a sprinkle of tongue-tingling dukkah (a Middle-Eastern toasted seed and spice blend), and a layer of grilled zucchini, which, on top of to the usual crisp raw vegetables and greens, adds a contrastingly tender toothsomeness.
[Make the recipe: Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah]
It’s astounding how the dukkah brings the sandwich to life with a fragrant punch of flavor from coarsely ground seeds of coriander, cumin and fennel while adding a rich crunch from its nuts, sesame and pumpkin seeds. The blend is fairly easy to make — just toast the nuts and seeds then grind them in a food processor — but you can buy it in many stores nowadays (at Trader Joes, for example), or online. It is not only wonderful on this wrap sandwich, it transforms avocado toast, hard boiled eggs and roasted or grilled vegetables.
Speaking of grilled vegetables, beyond the zucchini in this sandwich, grilled peppers, eggplant and/or mushrooms would work equally well. So next time you grill some vegetables for dinner, try serving them sprinkled with dukkah, and plan for leftovers so you are on track to have this mouthwatering wrap the next day.
Scale, print and rate the recipe in our Recipe Finder:
Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah
4 servings
The zucchini can be cooked on an outdoor grill, over direct heat.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.
2 medium zucchini, (about 8 ounces each) trimmed and cut lengthwise into ¼ -inch thick slices
½ tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
⅛ teaspoon salt
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
1 cup prepared hummus, homemade or store-bought (see related recipes)
4 pieces whole-wheat wrap bread or tortilla (about 9 inches in diameter)
2 tablespoons homemade or store-bought dukkah, or more as needed (see related recipe)
½ medium red bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
2 cups baby spinach leaves
½ cup thinly sliced half moons of red onion
Preheat a grill pan over medium heat. Brush both sides of the zucchini slices with the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Working in batches as needed, cook the zucchini for about 4 minutes per side, until tender and grill marks have formed.
Spread a quarter-cup of the hummus on each piece of bread. Top each, in the following order, with: 1½ teaspoons of the dukkah; 2 or 3 slices of zucchini, a few slices of red bell pepper, ½ cup of the spinach; and some of the red onion.
Fold the bottom edge of the bread over the filling then roll up to form a wrap sandwich.
More from Food: