

Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah; see recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/for The Washington Post)

Hummus in a wrap with vegetables might be an everyday kind of lunch — one you’d likely bring to work in an effort to eat more healthfully after a summer of reveling — but as this recipe proves, it doesn’t have to be an uninspiring one. Here, two elements take the sandwich from boring to absolutely crave-worthy: a sprinkle of tongue-tingling dukkah (a Middle-Eastern toasted seed and spice blend), and a layer of grilled zucchini, which, on top of to the usual crisp raw vegetables and greens, adds a contrastingly tender toothsomeness.

[Make the recipe: Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah]

It’s astounding how the dukkah brings the sandwich to life with a fragrant punch of flavor from coarsely ground seeds of coriander, cumin and fennel while adding a rich crunch from its nuts, sesame and pumpkin seeds. The blend is fairly easy to make — just toast the nuts and seeds then grind them in a food processor — but you can buy it in many stores nowadays (at Trader Joes, for example), or online. It is not only wonderful on this wrap sandwich, it transforms avocado toast, hard boiled eggs and roasted or grilled vegetables.

Speaking of grilled vegetables, beyond the zucchini in this sandwich, grilled peppers, eggplant and/or mushrooms would work equally well. So next time you grill some vegetables for dinner, try serving them sprinkled with dukkah, and plan for leftovers so you are on track to have this mouthwatering wrap the next day.