Here are six recipes with a short ingredients list — meaning they’re easy to make and quick, too.
Pear, Brie and Arugula Quesadillas, pictured above. Take this fruit-cheese-green idea and use it with whatever you may have on hand: Try peach + queso fresco + fresh tarragon, or tart apple + Gouda + spinach, for example.
Chickpea Omelet. Serve simply with thick yogurt or a green salad.
Hummus, Pepper and Gorgonzola Flatbread. This one takes a little more time (about 40 minutes total), but 18 of those minutes are inactive (while the dough rests).
Gemelli With Mint Parsley Pistachio Pesto. Especially handy for thinning out your herb garden.
Roasted Tomatoes and Avocado on Toast. Avocado toast with a few extra players.
Coconut Lime Pancakes. Not too sweet and almost meaty. You can go sweet and drizzle with syrup, or savory and serve with salsa.