Thamee keeps an herb garden on its patio. Seemingly every plant — lemongrass, mint, cilantro, lime leaves — makes its way into the chef’s golden-green ground pork meatballs, dense, delicious, a touch sour. You may think you know what to expect of a samusa. The surprise here is the shape and texture; mine was the size a pocket book and shattered like a croissant. Jafar Umarov, the sous-chef who inspired the dish, is from Tajikistan, where such flaky pastries are more common. The filling, from Law-Yone, is all hers: diced potatoes (raw and cooked), peas and onions punched up with garlic and ginger. Three of us split the appetizer, and all of us wished we had ordered our own. Intensifying the fun is a tamarind sauce, dark with fermented Chinese black beans. “We’re into the funk,” says the chef.