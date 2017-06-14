

Salad With Crispy Spiced Chickpeas and Tahini Dressing; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

I have been playing around with variations on seasoned, crispy chickpeas as a snack. Keen to avoid deep-frying them, I tried baking them several ways — at different temperatures for long and longer stretches of time. But it was ultimately a 10-minute sizzle in a skillet with olive oil that won me over as the preferred method.

This technique gives the legume a creamier interior while crisping the outside to an addictive crunch, and the quick cooking time means they could be made on a whim, which is a plus when it comes to snacks, and especially ones like these which are best eaten hot.

I experimented with seasoning for them as well, enjoying them with a sweet-spicy mix of brown sugar and chili powder, with smoked paprika and garlic, and with the Middle Eastern-accented version in this recipe: a mixture of cumin, coriander and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

When I first made these, as I munched away on them from the snack bowl, I couldn’t help but think about how they had the essential elements of a falafel, and how good they would be as a protein-rich layer of crunch in a salad. So I built this salad around them. Its base is the crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion that are often piled on top of a falafel sandwich, and it is dressed with the sandwich’s classic lemon-tahini dressing. The aromatically spiced crispy chickpeas that are the salad’s inspiration are tossed in at the end.

Enjoy it as a starter or side with whatever you might be grilling this time of year, or as part of a mezze spread, or double the portion and have it as a main course with warm pita.

food@washpost.com