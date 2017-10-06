

A basket full of warm, buttery, flaky biscuits is within your reach this weekend. Try a few, freeze some pre-cut dough for later, or bake them all and take comfort in cracking open a steaming hot mound of bread.

Buttermilk Biscuits With Double Ginger Butter. Grating the butter to allow for better incorporation and then folding the dough over several times creates flaky layers and extra height.



Rosemary Biscuits. If you’d rather not deal with butter, these herb-flecked bites use vegetable shortening.



Cornmeal and Cranberry Drop Biscuits. Stone-ground yellow cornmeal adds a lovely texture. The dough is simply dropped onto baking sheets, so there’s no dealing with biscuit cutters.



Callie’s Biscuits. The use of self-rising flour keeps this ingredients list super short.

Pimento Cheese Biscuits. With sharp cheddar, pimento peppers and onions mixed right into the dough.



Goat Butter Biscuits. Creamy, rich and tangy.



Angel Biscuits With Bay Brown Butter. These are folded into half-moons, which puff up dramatically during baking.



Dorie Greenspan’s Herbed Cottage Cheese Biscuits. Tender and nubbly. Cut out biscuits can be frozen, unbaked, and then baked straight from the freezer.