Mix and match from our Recipe Finder picks to make a Fourth of July celebration for the books.

[Fourth of July recipes: Grilled corn, ancho chili burgers, Serbian pie and more]

Snacks and appetizers

Irresistible Wings, pictured above. Plan ahead a little for these — they need to marinate for 4 to 8 hours.



Pistachio and Feta Dip. Quick and pretty. Serve with little toasts, carrots or endive.

Scallion Corn Cakes Topped With Smoked Salmon. The pancakes are best served at room temperature, so it’s easy to make ahead of time.



Horseradish Deviled Eggs. Just a bit more tangy than the usual deviled egg.

Less-Devilish Eggs. A lightened up version.

Mains



Tiki Dogs. Fun and messy.



Gillian’s Fried Chicken. A soak in buttermilk is key to these tender pieces of chicken.

Slow-Cooked South Carolina Pulled Pork. Made in a slow-cooker, no grilling required.



Jackknife Sandwiches. They’re smoky and substantial, but there’s no meat.

Grilled Vegetable Po’ Boys. You can also make these on a grill-pan.



Tacos With Grilled Plantains. These are meat- and gluten-free.

Sides



Cabbage Slaw With Orange-Pumpkin Seed Dressing. A quick and easy recipe with a super tasty dressing.



Alabama-Style Hot Slaw. This mustard-based slaw is great as a side dish or served on hot dogs or pulled pork sandwiches.

Grilled Cabbage. Grilling adds smoky sweetness.



Grilled Corn Four Ways. With methods for husk-on, naked, smoked or foil-wrapped corn.



Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad. Bright, healthy and fast.

[You’re going to need a Fourth of July potato salad. Here’s how to make it.]

Desserts



You’ve made it this far — so don’t stress about dessert: Buy some ice cream, buy some cookies, assemble the ice cream sandwich selection (such as the one pictured above left) of your dreams.

Of course, grilling fruit is almost always a good — and easy! — idea. Grilled Watermelon (above right) seems a good fit for the Fourth.



Or if you're up to make dessert, make it count: Fruit Slab Pie serves a crowd, and you can use a variety of seasonal fruits.

Drinks



Punches, beer, wine or a variety pack of your fave sparkling water will do the trick.