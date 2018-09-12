

DIY vermouth can be ready in a month; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

When I travel, I am inclined to collect foodstuffs. I scour grocery stores looking for snacks and candy, and gather honeys and mustards from markets. A few years ago, I hauled a gallon of olive oil back from Italy. These souvenirs inspire me on post-vacation days, keeping the glow going.

In July, we traveled to southwestern France, where my good friend, culinary adventurer Kate Hill, lives on a small farm called Camont. As I settled into a familiar chair in the kitchen watching Kate crack freshly gathered chickens’ eggs for clafoutis, I was distracted by the sight of a large glass jar filled with a slightly rosy liquid, herbs and spices at the other end of the table. Kate, who had been traveling around Spain of late, introduced me to her own Catalan-style vermouth.

It is not a vermouth to mix into a Manhattan, wave over a martini or tip into a Negroni. This is a spiced and boozy fortified wine — to be sipped as an aperitif over ice, with a twist of orange peel. It is refreshing and complex, cozying up to cheese, olives, charcuterie and other salty snacks. Start making it now, and not only will you be ready for holiday gift giving, but you will also have a welcome tipple to take to your next gathering.

The recipe is flexible: an infusion of a base alcohol, citrus rind, sugar, spices and herbs added to wine. When Kate learned that some Spaniards use their local sherry as the base alcohol, she opted for Armagnac, as that is what is readily available in her part of the world. For my version, I chose a little of each: some sherry, some brandy.



When you give a gift bottle of this DIY vermouth, include serving suggestions: with a twist of orange, and some olives. (Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The orange peel provides a prominent flavor note but is not floral in the least. Rather, it carries a slightly bitter edge, achieved by cooking strips of zest in a deeply bronzed sugar syrup. In testing, I added the brandy while that caramel was still warm — and had a moment of deep regret. The caramel broke, sticky and solidly attached to my wooden spoon, and looked impossible to fix. Fortunately, gradually warming the brandy, without boiling, eventually led to melting the caramel back into liquid form.

Kate had her own suggestions on spicing, and I followed her lead. Because the spices are added to the warmed, orange-scented brandy, they bloom right away, allowing me to tweak the flavors, adding a pinch of this and that, using my nose to guide me. This step is strictly personal, so if this recipe includes flavors that aren’t in your cupboard or aren’t your thing, use what appeals. Seeds and large chunks of spices (not ground cinnamon, but cinnamon sticks, for example) are preferred, which will help keep the liquid from becoming opaque.

After an overnight infusion, I combined the brandy base, strained of the herbs and orange peel, with a white wine. Vinho verde is crisp and light. I think pinot grigio would work as well, and so would a French chardonnay — nothing too complex, woody or floral, because the recipe benefits from a wine that is bright and snappy.

Patience is an underrated ingredient. I waited for my concoction to develop (at the back of a dark closet; Kate does not keep hers in the dark, but I’m a believer in less light for infusions). It was a long month, but now I am appreciating a souvenir of Gascony with every sip of vermouth.

