This week and next, I’m sharing more recipes that use my favorite five winter ingredients. So far, I’ve delved into the distinctive celery root and the reliable turnip. Next week, I’ll tackle citrus and chuck roast. Today, I’m focusing on one of the most flavorful vegetables available all winter: sharp mustard greens.
I like to blanch them before I continue cooking them in other ways, taming their bite and also making the large bunches more manageable. When the greens are sautéed with minced garlic, cumin seeds and mustard seeds, the dish gets a double dose of mustard. Note that you could add a quart of chicken or vegetable stock and a can of cooked chickpeas and enjoy a beautiful soup. Or skip the spices and top the garlicky greens with ricotta and mozzarella and broil to achieve the appeal of white pizza.
You can also blitz the blanched greens with pecans and garlic and then enough olive oil to turn the mixture into a paste and use the pesto to top whole baked sweet potatoes that you’ve split down the middle, or spoon on top of eggs, spread thickly on toast or swirl into a pot of polenta or cooked pasta.
Mustard Greens With Cumin + Mustard Seed
4 servings
Mustard-on-mustard, these greens combine the sharp bite of mustard greens with the pop of mustard seeds. Serve with steamed rice and fried or poached eggs for a lovely vegetarian meal.
Black mustard seed is commonly available at Indian markets.
Kosher salt
1 pound mustard greens (rinsed, tough stems discarded), coarsely chopped
3 tablespoons neutrally flavored oil, such as canola or vegetable
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon cumin seed
1 teaspoon black mustard seed (see headnote)
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it generously. Add the greens and cook for 1 minute, just until bright green and tender. Drain the greens in a colander and let cool to room temperature (or rinse with cool water to speed things along). Squeeze the greens with your hands to remove excess water.
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet set over high heat. Add the garlic, cumin seed and mustard seed; cook for about 30 seconds, stirring, until they’re sizzling and fragrant.
Add the blanched and chopped greens, stirring to incorporate. Sprinkle the greens with a pinch of salt. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring, until the greens are hot and infused with the fragrant oil. Taste and season the greens with more salt, as needed, and then serve right away.
Nutrition | Per serving: 130 calories, 4 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 95 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar
White Pizza-Style Mustard Greens
4 servings
“Pizza-style” means melty cheeses on top, garlicky greens in the middle and no crust underneath.
Kosher salt
1 pound mustard greens (rinsed, tough stems discarded), coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
Ricotta cheese
Handful coarsely grated mozzarella cheese
Crushed red pepper flakes
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it generously. Add the greens and cook for 1 minute, just until bright green and tender. Drain the greens in a colander and let cool to room temperature (or rinse with cool water to speed things along). Squeeze the greens with your hands to remove excess water.
Position an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiling element; preheat the broiler.
Combine the oil and garlic in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Once they are heated through, add the greens and stir to coat and warm through.
Top the softened, garlicky greens with a few dollops of ricotta cheese and the mozzarella cheese and broil until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Sprinkle with the crushed red pepper flakes (to taste) just before serving straight from the skillet.
Nutrition | Per serving: 160 calories, 8 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 210 mg sodium, 4 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar
8 servings (makes about 2 cups)
Toasting the nuts enhances their aroma and natural sweetness.
MAKE AHEAD: The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 1 week, with a thin slick of oil on the surface (to keep the pesto from discoloring).
Kosher salt
1 pound mustard greens, washed, tough stems discarded, coarsely chopped
½ cup pecan halves, toasted (see headnote and NOTE)
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it generously. Add the greens and cook for 1 minute, just until bright green and tender. Drain the greens in a colander and let cool to room temperature (or rinse with cool water to speed things along). Squeeze the greens with your hands to remove excess water.
Place in a food processor with the pecans and garlic. Pulse until finely chopped, then add the oil and a teaspoon of the salt; pulse until thoroughly incorporated.
NOTE: Toast the pecan halves in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat for a few minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned. Cool completely before using.
Nutrition | Per ¼ -cup serving: 180 calories, 2 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 19 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 45 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar
