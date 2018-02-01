

Mustard Greens + Pecan Pesto; see recipe below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Mustard greens pack a punch. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

This week and next, I’m sharing more recipes that use my favorite five winter ingredients. So far, I’ve delved into the distinctive celery root and the reliable turnip. Next week, I’ll tackle citrus and chuck roast. Today, I’m focusing on one of the most flavorful vegetables available all winter: sharp mustard greens.

I like to blanch them before I continue cooking them in other ways, taming their bite and also making the large bunches more manageable. When the greens are sautéed with minced garlic, cumin seeds and mustard seeds, the dish gets a double dose of mustard. Note that you could add a quart of chicken or vegetable stock and a can of cooked chickpeas and enjoy a beautiful soup. Or skip the spices and top the garlicky greens with ricotta and mozzarella and broil to achieve the appeal of white pizza.

You can also blitz the blanched greens with pecans and garlic and then enough olive oil to turn the mixture into a paste and use the pesto to top whole baked sweet potatoes that you’ve split down the middle, or spoon on top of eggs, spread thickly on toast or swirl into a pot of polenta or cooked pasta.

Turshen is a writer, recipe developer and author of the best-selling “Small Victories” and the more recent “Feed the Resistance” (Chronicle Books, 2017). She and her family live in Upstate New York. She will join our online chat with readers on Wednesday at noon: live.washingtonpost.com.