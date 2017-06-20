Whether fresh or cured, chorizo brings a satisfying spice to many a dish. Here are seven ways to go from the Recipe Finder.
DIY Mexican Chorizo, pictured above. Here you’ll make your own sausage — this is a crumbly variety, meaning no packing into links or patties. You can refrigerate it for up to one week or freeze it for up to three months.
Black Bean and Chorizo Nachos. Use your homemade sausage (above) in scrambled eggs, tacos or here — in a crispy, cheesy snack.
Shrimp With Cheddar Grits and Chorizo. It’s worth saving this until you can get great, local tomatoes. The recipe uses fresh chorizo.
Potato, Scallion and Chorizo Crispy Tacos. You can fry these in oil or toast them in a skillet for a lower-fat version.
Potato-Wrapped Chorizo With Membrillo Aioli. This tapa is like a fancy pig-in-a-blanket. The recipe calls for a dry-cured, Basque-style sausage, but you can use standard-size cured chorizo links instead.
Chorizo Risotto. With a poblano sofrito and an ancho chile puree. Another way to use cured chorizo.
Arroz con Chorizo. Pieces of cured chorizo add flavor to the rice; it’s ready in 35 minutes or less.