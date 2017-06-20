

(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Whether fresh or cured, chorizo brings a satisfying spice to many a dish. Here are seven ways to go from the Recipe Finder.

[8 ways to enjoy oysters, from grilled and broiled to po’ boys and pasta]

DIY Mexican Chorizo, pictured above. Here you’ll make your own sausage — this is a crumbly variety, meaning no packing into links or patties. You can refrigerate it for up to one week or freeze it for up to three months.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Black Bean and Chorizo Nachos. Use your homemade sausage (above) in scrambled eggs, tacos or here — in a crispy, cheesy snack.



(Jane Touzalin/The Washington Post)

Shrimp With Cheddar Grits and Chorizo. It’s worth saving this until you can get great, local tomatoes. The recipe uses fresh chorizo.



(James M. Thresher/For The Washington Post)

Potato, Scallion and Chorizo Crispy Tacos. You can fry these in oil or toast them in a skillet for a lower-fat version.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Potato-Wrapped Chorizo With Membrillo Aioli. This tapa is like a fancy pig-in-a-blanket. The recipe calls for a dry-cured, Basque-style sausage, but you can use standard-size cured chorizo links instead.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Chorizo Risotto. With a poblano sofrito and an ancho chile puree. Another way to use cured chorizo.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Arroz con Chorizo. Pieces of cured chorizo add flavor to the rice; it’s ready in 35 minutes or less.