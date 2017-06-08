

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

When we need a snack and we need one stat (say, to sustain us through hours of a certain Senate Intelligence Committee hearing), we’ll make a batch of popcorn. Here are some quick-to-put-together options from the Recipe Finder. Good luck.

[Follow the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing live]

Herbed Popcorn, pictured above. Use a mix of whatever herbs you have on hand.

Sweet and Salty Popcorn. No herbs? No problem — here’s a hack for bag microwave popcorn. (If maple sugar isn’t in your pantry, use whatever kind you’d like — a raw sugar would provide nice texture, but plain ol’ granulated will do the trick, too.)



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Tomato Popcorn. Friendly reminder that powdered fruits and vegetables make fantastic popcorn flavorings.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Dark Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn. Let’s be real. We just really need some chocolate right now.