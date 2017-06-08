When we need a snack and we need one stat (say, to sustain us through hours of a certain Senate Intelligence Committee hearing), we’ll make a batch of popcorn. Here are some quick-to-put-together options from the Recipe Finder. Good luck.
Herbed Popcorn, pictured above. Use a mix of whatever herbs you have on hand.
Sweet and Salty Popcorn. No herbs? No problem — here’s a hack for bag microwave popcorn. (If maple sugar isn’t in your pantry, use whatever kind you’d like — a raw sugar would provide nice texture, but plain ol’ granulated will do the trick, too.)
Tomato Popcorn. Friendly reminder that powdered fruits and vegetables make fantastic popcorn flavorings.
Dark Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn. Let’s be real. We just really need some chocolate right now.