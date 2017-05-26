

Roasted Zucchini, Potato and Burrata Salad; get the recipe, below. (Jennifer Chase/For The Washington Post)

Just the look of this salad is enough to make you want to dig right in, isn’t it? It features the interplay of warm and cool, roasted and toasted, soft and crisp.

There’s minimal prep work and one-pan ease for the oven-browned chunks of zucchini and tender yellow-fleshed potatoes. I especially like the mix of different greens: Dandelion greens, mache and basil work well here, but keep the combination of watercress, purslane and butter lettuce in mind for another time.

You don’t even have to make a dressing — drizzles of extra-virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar do the trick.