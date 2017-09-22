

Oktoberfest began on Sept. 16 and ends Oct. 3. What better way to celebrate than by enjoying a feast and tipping back a few beers? Here’s a menu of our top German and German-inspired recipes, curated from our archives.

To drink, beer columnist Fritz Hahn recommends this season’s festbiers from Sierra Nevada (in collaboration with Brauhaus Miltenberger) or Otter Creek (in collaboration with Camba Bavaria). Ayinger’s Oktober Fest-Märzen or the Weihenstephaner Festbier are also good bets.

German Potato Salad, above. So good you should probably make a vat of it.



Red Cabbage and Apple Salad. A little something fresh to cut through all that beer and bratwurst.

Gertie’s Sauerkraut and Apples. It’s a classic.



Pork Schnitzel. With sweet Bavarian mustard in the egg wash. If you don’t eat pork, go for Pretzel-Crusted Schnitzel With Caraway Onion Noodles, made with beef.



Smoked Bratwurst, above left. Smoking adds another delicious dimension of flavor.

Quark Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust (Topfentorte), above right. The crust provides a nice savory-salty hit to balance the filling.