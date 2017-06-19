Myron Mixon is among the pitmasters doing a cooking demo at the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle this weekend. (Alex Martinez)
THURSDAY

DÎNER EN PEARL: With hors d’oeuvres by chef Mike Isabella and a cooking demo by chef George Pagonis. 7 p.m. $20. The Pearl, 180 High Park Lane, Silver Spring. bit.ly/2sASsL4.

SATURDAY

GIANT NATIONAL CAPITAL BARBECUE FESTIVAL: The annual event features cooking contests, samples, live music and more. Proceeds benefit the USO-Metro and Capital Area Food Bank. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. $12-$145. Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues, between Third and Seventh streets NW. bbqindc.com.

MONDAY

MASON DIXON MASTER CHEF TOURNAMENT: Chefs compete in a single-elimination culinary tournament. Benefiting Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Monday and Tuesday, 6 p.m. $45. Points South Latin Kitchen, 1640 Thames St., Baltimore. mdmasterchef.com.

