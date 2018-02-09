When given the choice between a box of chocolates, however beautifully rendered, and a warm and shiny batch of chocolate that’s baked or swirled on the stove top, I’ll go with the latter every time. The recipes gathered here for your enjoyment won’t take much time or effort to put together, and offer options for everyone — as long as they like chocolate.
And for those of you who don’t, these just might change your mind.
The Dark Chocolate and Rasberry Brownie Tarts, with the juicy fruit tucked in, represent an easy upgrade to fabulous. Instead of standard squares, they’re baked in individual tart pans or small pie pans, although muffin-top pans can work in a pinch.
In the Seven-Minute Vegan Chocolate Sauce, you will create the perfect consistency for dipping and spreading. Its flavor is intense and hardly sweet. Just as glossy and a bit more pourable is the Rich Chocolate Fondue. You, your sweetheart, pals or family can bring this classic back to #trending status — it’s that good, and simple. There will be no leftovers.
Chocolate Poundcake is quick to assemble, and you can chalk up the time it takes to bake as beneficial aromatherapy. It tastes just as great at room temperature as it does straight from the freezer. And last but certainly not least, we ask you to refrain from eye-rolling at the suggestion of yet another molten chocolate iteration. This time around, what oozes forth is warm, creamy peanut butter, blending with a moist chocolate crumb in such a way as to make you close your eyes and just say “yum.”
Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Brownie Tarts
4 servings
In a pinch, you could use a muffin-top pan; the total yield may be greater and the baking time may be shorter.
Adapted from “The New Classics: A Definitive Collection of Classics for Every Modern Cook,” from Donna Hay magazine (HarperCollins, 2014).
7 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped (64 to 72 percent)
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
½ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup heavy cream
3 large eggs
¼ cup flour
8 ounces fresh raspberries, rinsed and gently patted dry
Lightly sweetened whipped cream, for serving
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Arrange four 4½-inch tart pans on a rimmed baking sheet, greasing each one with cooking oil spray.
Combine the chocolate, butter, brown sugar and heavy cream in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat.
Whisk together the eggs and flour in a mixing bowl, then add a third of the chocolate mixture, stirring to incorporate. Stir in the remaining chocolate mixture to create a uniform chocolate batter. Divide evenly among the tart pans, then gently push the raspberries in each portion of batter.
Bake (middle rack) for 25 to 35 minutes, depending on how fudgy you like your brownies. (Press gently with a finger; they should feel soft but set.) For cakier brownies, a toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean.
Remove from the tart pans; serve warm, with whipped cream for passing at the table.
Nutrition | Per serving: 610 calories, 9 g protein, 64 g carbohydrates, 41 g fat, 24 g saturated fat, 190 mg cholesterol, 60 mg sodium, 6 g dietary fiber, 43 g sugar
Recipe tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to food@washpost.com
