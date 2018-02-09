

Dark Chocolate and Raspberry Brownie Tarts; get the recipe, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

When given the choice between a box of chocolates, however beautifully rendered, and a warm and shiny batch of chocolate that’s baked or swirled on the stove top, I’ll go with the latter every time. The recipes gathered here for your enjoyment won’t take much time or effort to put together, and offer options for everyone — as long as they like chocolate.

And for those of you who don’t, these just might change your mind.

The Dark Chocolate and Rasberry Brownie Tarts, with the juicy fruit tucked in, represent an easy upgrade to fabulous. Instead of standard squares, they’re baked in individual tart pans or small pie pans, although muffin-top pans can work in a pinch.



Seven-Minute Vegan Chocolate Sauce. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Rich Chocolate Fondue. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

In the Seven-Minute Vegan Chocolate Sauce, you will create the perfect consistency for dipping and spreading. Its flavor is intense and hardly sweet. Just as glossy and a bit more pourable is the Rich Chocolate Fondue. You, your sweetheart, pals or family can bring this classic back to #trending status — it’s that good, and simple. There will be no leftovers.



Chocolate Poundcake. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Molten Peanut Butter Chocolate Cakes (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Chocolate Poundcake is quick to assemble, and you can chalk up the time it takes to bake as beneficial aromatherapy. It tastes just as great at room temperature as it does straight from the freezer. And last but certainly not least, we ask you to refrain from eye-rolling at the suggestion of yet another molten chocolate iteration. This time around, what oozes forth is warm, creamy peanut butter, blending with a moist chocolate crumb in such a way as to make you close your eyes and just say “yum.”