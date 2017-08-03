

Cockles lay on a bed of squid ink tonarelli with a white wine garlic cream sauce at Tredici Enoteca. The shishito peppers add ad­ven­ture to the dish, which is one of the highlights on the new menu at the restaurant inside the St. Gregory Hotel. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The Washington landscape has changed conspicuously since Greg Dodge last worked here, as the assistant food and beverage director at the Roof Terrace atop the Kennedy Center in the mid-1990s.

For starters, “I find D.C. to be a destination restaurant city,” says Dodge, now part of the Philadelphia-based Zavino Hospitality Group and one of three managing partners in the newish Tredici Enoteca at the St. Gregory Hotel near Dupont Circle.

[The latest trend I loathe in restaurants: No space between tables]

Which means he and his staff, including chef de cuisine Nick Martino, last seen at the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, have to work a little harder to get noticed in a field of plenty.



Lunchtime diners on the top level at Tredici Enoteca inside the remodeled St. Gregory Hotel. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Six months of construction within the hotel last year rendered a lobby with epic ceilings, a fireplace, handsome bookcases and a staircase that allows mere mortals to make grand entrances and exits. The tiered restaurant, set off with green banquettes and photographs of bridges and shutters, is equally striking. Count yourself fortunate to be led to one of the broad tables and chic chairs set near the expansive windows overlooking M Street.

[True Food Kitchen is health-bent on pleasure]

“If we can get someone to eat our food,” says Dodge of the enoteca’s menu, that person “will become a customer.”

The bookends to a meal best support his statement. And any meal starts off swell with a Pompelmo based on cachaça, mescal, grapefruit and ginger.



Broccoli and avocado are spruced up with a Dijon vinaigrette and black sesame seeds in this appetizer. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The Joey flatbread leaves its mark with pork sausage, mozzarella, crushed tomato, spinach, garlic and chile flake. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Mindful eaters are likely to cheer the sight of meatballs rolled out from ground chicken and a raw broccoli salad. The first appetizer collects soft little spheres in a pool of ginger-laced tomato sauce, while the second (plenty for three to split) combines buttery avocado and a Dijon vinaigrette with the lead vegetable. A sprinkling of black sesame seeds makes for a surprising and satisfying garnish.

[Mike Isabella’s newest restaurant, Arroz, shines the brightest]

One of the more elegant opening acts is a trio of crostini topped with sweet crab and Old Bay, which go down like crab cakes for waist watchers. Of the pastas, the curdlike tonarelli, stained with squid ink and strewn with cockles, comes with a hint of danger. A diner never knows whether the shishito peppers in the bowl are going to be mild or wild.

Meatier choices can be lesser lights. Billed as Moroccan-spiced, a stack of pork ribs come draped in a thick cloak of what smacks of ketchup with a little attitude. And while it looks impressive on its big white plate, Tredici’s half chicken with a border of broccoli is by turns dry and dull: banquet fare.



Blue crab crostini sprinkled with Old Bay goes down like crab cakes for waist watchers. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The butterscotch pudding is topped with whipped cream and berries, but the crackly sea salt brings it all together. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The draws among the larger plates are the 12-inch flatbreads. The Joey is a joy to eat, decked out as the round is with pork sausage, crushed tomato, some kick from chile flakes and a web of melted cheese.

The big wrench in the restaurant? The attention, or lack thereof. Twice, I got a waiter who appeared to have been plucked off the street and handed an apron. The guy didn’t do himself any favors by mumbling a greeting or walking off as we were talking to him. Superior in every way are the engaged hosts. (Maybe they can be tapped to take orders?)

Desserts have been designed with the masses in mind. They’re crowd-pleasers, easy to execute. Even so, there’s quiet comfort in a not-too-sweet tiramisu staged in a little glass jar and butterscotch pudding treated to a tuft of whipped cream and two raspberries.

That sound in your head? Thanks to a sprinkle of airy sea salt, both desserts crackle.

2033 M St. NW. 202-888-2899. tredicidc.com . Dinner entrees, $16 to $35.