

Honeyed Carrot Salad With Squash and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette makes a fine Rosh Hashanah meal, and it also goes great with a make-ahead brisket; get the recipes, below. (Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

When the Jewish New Year falls midweek, as it does this year at sundown Wednesday, the effort to make a fitting meal comes with extra challenges. The gracious invitation to a communal gathering might run up against homework, dog walks and work deadlines, so the family cook who wants to partake of “simanim” — Hebrew for the many symbolic foods of Rosh Hashanah — might spend the previous weekend baking an apple cake and round challahs.

The way I see it, one can never send too many positive vibes into the holiday atmosphere, which is why I recommend this salad that is chocka­block with meaningful components. It’s also one-pan friendly.

At the risk of oversimplifying and keeping in mind my lack of Talmudic training, I offer a brief rundown of the ingredients involved. Carrots are said to symbolize the hope of increased blessings for Jews in the coming year; here, they are drizzled with honey and roasted till tender and sweet, along with colorful and easy delicata squash. The latter represents a desire for our merits to be recognized and outweigh the lesser aspects of our nature. String beans, fenugreek seeds and garlic play their part in the oven medley, too; the roasted cloves enrich the salad’s vinaigrette. The roasted bits are then tossed with fresh spinach, crisp apple slices and shredded beets (each with their own blessing). A bounty of pomegranate seeds emphasizes the many blessings we wish for.

The salad is hearty enough to serve on its own, but I have really enjoyed it in tandem with a slow-cooker brisket that’s a new recipe for me (as in, Dinner in 420 Minutes, as Editor Joe has dubbed it). The amount of meat is modest (family of four-size) and the recipe could hardly be simpler: Cut a few pounds’ worth into large pieces and sear them, then toss them into the slow cooker with thin rounds of leeks (symbolic), dates and garlic (symbolic!) pomegranate molasses (ditto), a bit of water and a pinch of cayenne. This one-pot treatment can be done days in advance, overnight or during a day of prayerful contemplation.

The resulting sauce, left chunky or stick-blended to a puree, has a sweet sourness to it that tastes like a High Holidays brisket should. If you make it ahead, it can be covered and warm up along with the roasting vegetables.

The meal won’t guarantee a prosperous and healthy New Year, but I can promise it will be satisfying and easy to prepare. And you don’t have to celebrate Rosh Hashanah to enjoy it.