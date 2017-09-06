

Corn and Quinoa Bowls With Herb Sauce; get the recipe, below. (Stacy Zarin Goldberg/For The Washington Post)

Quinoa and corn are a natural combo. They not only pair well tastewise — with quinoa’s soft texture and mild, earthy flavor and corn’s sweet, juicy kernels — they are both staples of traditional Peruvian cuisine, so it seems fitting to combine them as the foundation of these Latin American-leaning grain bowls.

Ears of fresh corn are grilled out of the husk so they char a bit, adding flecks of smoky flavor to the mix. The kernels are tossed with the just-cooked quinoa (which I invariably find comes out lighter and fluffier when you use slightly less liquid than most packages call for) and served in bowls topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, a crunch of cucumber and radish and slices of buttery avocado.

Those components are all drizzled with a lime-brightened, fresh cilantro and basil sauce that is made simply with a whir of the food processor. The sauce, chicken and corn can all be prepared a few days ahead, so you just need to cook the quinoa (which takes 15 minutes) and slice the vegetables when you are ready to eat.

To switch up the toppings, you could use shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp, and/or black beans instead of the chicken breast; and jicama, shredded carrot, tomatoes and grilled zucchini would all work in a meatless bowl. However you top it, you are in for a delightful, healthful one-bowl meal.

food@washpost.com