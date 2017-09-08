

Ready for some FOOTBALL? We’re ready for the food, at least. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Ah, football. A new season has arrived, and with it, sky-high expectations and insatiable appetites. Even if you don’t care for the sport, you might — just might! — enjoy its foods. To help you kick off the season, we’ve curated a team-and-recipe pairing. Some are admittedly a stretch (go ahead, @ us anyway), but remember the goal here is to cook some tasty food and enjoy it with friends and family while cheering on your favorite team from the front row, the parking lot or your couch. Happy weekend, folks!



(Dominic Bracco II/For The Washington Post)

Arizona Cardinals: If a trip to the Phoenix restaurant isn’t in the cards, then make Pizzeria Bianco’s Rosa Pizza (pictured above) at home. Or if you’re from St. Louis, still holding a grudge, and want to party like it’s 1975, then make St. Louis-Style Pizza.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Atlanta Falcons: Indulge in some Peppery Chicken Wings or Irresistible Wings (pictured in all their sicky, gooey glory above). A slice or two of Rustic Peach Crumb Pie wouldn’t be out of the question, either.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Baltimore Ravens: George’s Crab Dip has crab and Old Bay. Need we say more?



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo Wing Burgers pack the classic dish’s flavor between two buns. The recipe comes from Carla Hall’s 2012 cookbook, “Cooking With Love.” If you’re more the horseradish type, go for Buffalo Beef on Weck (pictured above) for a true taste of Upstate New York.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Carolina Panthers: The vinegar-based North Carolina Piedmont Slaw is the side dish of choice in the North Carolina Piedmont. Pair it with some pulled pork barbecue and you’ll be transported to the Carolinas.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Chicago Bears: Italian Beef Sandwiches might be one of our favorite football-watching foods. Just look at that beautiful behemoth of a sandwich.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Cincinnati Bengals: Our Cincinnati Chili Over Spaghetti Squash is healthful, but you don’t have to tell anyone. (Yes, you can serve the chili over wheat-based spaghetti; but this makes a nice gluten-free alternative.)



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Cleveland Browns: Even if you hate Cleveland, you’d like The Lake Erie Monster; it’s got crispy beer-battered fish fillets with gooey cheese and a spicy jalapeño-spiked tartar sauce.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Dallas Cowboys: Enchiladas With Chili Gravy — Tex-Mex at its greasy, cheesy finest.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Denver Broncos: Brown Sugar-Chili Flank Steak (pictured above) would even satisfy a diner at Elway’s, we reckon. If you’ve got a stash of Colorado green chiles around, use them in Everybody’s Chili Verde. (Or combine the two and make Sirloin and Black Bean Chili.)



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Detroit Lions: Detroit-Style Pizza features a thick, bready crust and a nicely browned cheese topping.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Green Bay Packers: Find some cheese curds and fry them. No curds? American Dip Grilled Cheese (pictured above) would hit the spot on a cold game-day afternoon, too.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Houston Texans: Texas Smoked Brisket (pictured above) would be ideal, but if you’ve got no time or inclination (we’re lazy on Sundays, too), Greek Feta Corn Bread — from chef William Wright of Helen Greek Food in Houston — makes a fine accompaniment to Smoky Texas Chili.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Indianapolis Colts: We know it’s not traditional, but this Porcini-Crusted Pork Tenderloin would make killer pork tenderloin sandwiches.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Jacksonville Jaguars: When in or dreaming of Florida, eat seafood. Proof’s Crispy Shrimp Burger — topped with pickled daikon radish and carrots, plus a red chile mayo — is a good choice that may alleviate the frustrations of being a Jaguars fan. Just sayin’.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Kansas City Chiefs: Classic Barbecue Chicken (pictured above) is drenched in Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce, just the way we like it.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Los Angeles Rams: Now that you’re all adjusted to the new surroundings, make a batch of Pozole Verde With Clams (pictured above) from Rustic Canyon Wine Bar in Santa Monica. Or whip up some Tostadas With Chorizo, Tangy Guacamole and Fresh Cheese.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Los Angeles Chargers: Baja Fish Tacos — Sure, they’re in Los Angeles now, but the fans they left behind know a good fish taco when they see it.



(Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Miami Dolphins: Make a Cubano Sandwich and wash it down with a Mojito. Ahhhh.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Minnesota Vikings: Potato Casserole seems like a natural choice. (Don’t worry, we’re aware of and will soon address the distinct lack of hotdish in our archives.)



(Domenica Marchetti/For The Washington Post)

New England Patriots: Keep savoring that Super Bowl title or nurse that rare season-opening loss with a few Lobster and Shrimp Rolls.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

New Orleans Saints: Go for a po’ boy (either oyster, pictured above, or veggie) or make a batch of Creole-Spiced Fresh Corn and Crab Soup.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

New York Giants: Best-of Bagels, if you're not in New York (because your team plays across the river) and can’t get your hands on the precious items, or Pastrami Hash (pictured above), if you’re too lazy to make bagels.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

New York Jets: Sure, New York’s in the name, but your squad plays in Jersey, too. So make a New Jersey Sloppy Joe: A double-decker with two meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on rye bread.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Oakland Raiders: These Red Shrimp Enchiladas (pictured above) come together on the stovetop. Or strap on those spiky shoulder pads and go all out with Smashed and Loaded Sweet Potatoes With Coconut Bacon.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Philadelphia Eagles: Make a hoagie for you and a friend, or a tomato pie (pictured above) for a larger gathering.



Did you know that in Pittsburgh you can get a salad with fries on it? (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Just make anything and put fries on it.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

San Francisco 49ers: A batch of Classic Breakfast Burritos or Colorful Summer Rolls With Dipping Sauce (pictured above) would feed a crowd.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Seattle Seahawks: Washington State Hot Dogs is a crowd-pleasing bake of apples, mustard and good-quality (or your favorite) hot dogs, all under a melted cheesy topping.



(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cuban Roast Pork (pictured above) and Fried Sweet Plantains (Platanos Maduros) make a great pair.



(Mark Finkenstaedt/For The Washington Post)

Tennessee Titans: Gillian’s Fried Chicken has hot sauce in the buttermilk brine.



(Susan Biddle/For The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins: Make some wings. Pour some Mumbo sauce on them. Done and done.