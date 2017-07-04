

(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Fruit salsas make for quick, happy and bright snacks and accompaniments. Here are a few recipes that are perfect to throw together at the last minute.

Fruit Salsa, pictured above. The addition of bright yellow bell pepper and chia seeds makes this fresh salsa a standout.

Blueberry Salsa. Serve with grilled fish or chicken.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Black Bean and Tropical Fruit Salsa. You’ll get a little boost of protein with this one.

Mango Salsa. Good with chips or piled into tacos.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Walla Walla-Watermelon Salsa. A cool and crunchy combo; use other sweet onions if you don’t have Walla Walla.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Stone-Fruit Salsa. With peaches, nectarines, red onion and lime.