

Blueberry Fool; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey/for the Washington Post)

“Fool” might be an odd name for dessert, but it has been served for centuries, and no one is quite sure why it is called that. Making it, though, is a pretty smart thing to do considering how easy it is and the reward of doing so: a delightfully creamy whip, infused with the essence of fresh berries.

A traditional British fool is made with a custard or an all-whipped cream base, but this one takes advantage of the creaminess of thick Greek yogurt, folding in just a bit of whipped cream to yield a happy balance of richness and healthfulness. The yogurt also adds a lovely, subtly tangy dimension.

This recipe calls for blueberries, but you can certainly substitute any summer berry you happen to have a lot of: strawberries, blackberries, raspberries. The berries are first pureed with honey and a touch of lemon zest, then strained. The resulting liquid is combined with the yogurt and then folded into freshly whipped cream and chilled.

Dollop it into stemmed glasses and scatter a few berries on top. You’ll have an elegant summer dessert that would be downright foolish to miss out on.