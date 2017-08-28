

Tomato Gravy With Okra can top just about anything; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

There are always moments in summer when I am overwhelmed by ripe tomatoes, either that I zealously purchased or that my own vines produced. They are demanding, urgent, precarious; when time is short, I regard them meanly. Yet they are, like so much stale bread or figs splitting at their seams, a problem I love to have. They practically obligate me to make tomato gravy.

One of the South’s many elegant lessons in ingredient economy, tomato gravy, like other Southern gravies, is an exercise in making much out of little. At its most basic, it amounts to tomatoes thickened by fat and flour, seasoned with salt and pepper. In its process, it transforms good tomatoes into something nearly luxurious, the roux rounding and plumping their flavor and giving rise to a rich, satiny sauce.

“Gravy is the great extender,” says Sheri Castle, Southern food writer, cookbook author and reigning gravy authority. In a skillet, it typically picks up where something else left off — a few pieces of bacon or some crumbled sausage, a couple of pork chops or pieces of fish — maximizing both resource and flavor (although it can also be made with reserved renderings or oil).

In tomato gravy there is the potential to add another element of utility, capitalizing on an ingredient that might otherwise go to waste, the way my grandmother would set aside leftover sliced tomatoes — the ones she always peeled before serving with dinner — and made tomato gravy when she had enough.

Tomato gravy casts a wide net in the South, where geography, economics and other factors have shaped distinct subregional cuisines. Aside from the choices of bacon fat or sausage grease and oil or butter, a cook might use cornmeal as a thickener instead of flour or use no thickener at all — relics of the onetime scarcity of wheat in the mountain South.

Water or stock might be used to thin the gravy, or even milk or cream. The gravy might be spooned over biscuits or corn bread, rice or grits, alongside or on top of anything that came in the skillet before it.

All the same, a name can be misleading. Tomato gravy is not to be confused with New Orleans red gravy, the roux-based tomato sauce with distinctly Sicilian roots, said Liz Williams, director of the National Food and Beverage Foundation, based in New Orleans. Red gravy, which can be fortified with red wine, dotted with meatballs and served over pasta dusted with cheese, is a long-simmered production.

Tomato gravy is, as Castle puts it, “a desperation gravy,” something to get on the table fast, without a lot of fuss. When my own gravy needs thinning, I use water, which preserves the tomatoes’ bright acidity and helps keep their flavor loud and clear. Once the pert, jade green pods of okra start to come in, I stir them in as well, sliced into coins and cooked just until their color deepens a shade.

But the tomatoes are what give this gravy purpose.



(James M. Thresher/The Washington Post)

For tomato gravy, use tomatoes that are a day past just-ripe; the author’s recipe calls for barely cooked coins of okra, but that vegetable can be omitted from the mix. (Craig Herndon/For The Washington Post)

Any variety is fine, so long as they are delicious. Their flesh should be juicy and rich-tasting, the flavor up to the same standards you would apply to a BLT. If that flavor is not quite as developed as one might like, Castle suggests adding the boost of a tablespoon or two of tomato paste.

Look for tomatoes that are a day past just-ripe: Think farmers market seconds, the tomatoes you left on your counter a day too long and the ones on the vine with a fat split down the center. They should peel easily and be slightly soft to the touch; these will give you more sweetness and juice, the better for gravy. They also peel and chop into a nice, chunky slurry more easily, although I prefer to grate them on the large-holed side of a box grater straight into a bowl, which means less mess on the cutting board and makes for a smoother gravy. While you can use still-firm ripe tomatoes, too, it’s a bit of a waste. Save perfect specimens for a tomato sandwich or a simple tomato salad.

As far as the okra, the smaller the better: Their skins will be more tender and their seeds less obtrusive.

My oil-based roux is cooked just long enough to eliminate the taste of raw flour and bring out a sweet, nutty aroma. Minced onion goes in next, to brown softly around its edges, then the tomatoes, which will hit the pan with a sizzle, seizing in some places as they begin to thicken. Keep whisking until the mixture is thoroughly incorporated, then let it bubble gently until it’s glossy and thick, adding only enough water to keep the texture smooth.

You will tip in the okra last, before it has a chance to release too many of its viscous juices. If it does, add more water to adjust the consistency. Of course, if you are serving someone who simply cannot abide okra, the gravy will also be fine without it.

At serving time, ladle it into wide bowls, with a couple of biscuits or a heap of rice at the center, maybe a bowl of beans on the side. For me, on a warm night, this is plenty.

If you have any gravy left over, you can rewarm it on the stove over low heat, adding a little water to loosen it up. Thin it out even more and add rice to make soup. Pour the dregs over some vegetables off the grill. Get every last drop.

Horton is a freelance writer living in Seattle.