

Make-Ahead Banh Mi Breakfast Sandwiches; get the recipe, below (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Here, three easy additions inspired by a classic Asian sandwich turn an ordinary breakfast sandwich into one that is packed with flavor and panache — and they do it in a healthful way.

● Tangy, quick-pickled vegetables: Carrot and daikon radish (you could use regular radish instead and/or some cucumber) are cut into ribbons with a vegetable peeler then brined in simple honey-sweetened vinegar mixture.

● A creamy-spicy sauce is made with yogurt and a touch of mayonnaise (which makes it better for you than the typical all-mayo base) and is spiked with Sriracha.

● A pile of fresh, aromatic cilantro leaves goes on top. (You could use fresh basil instead or in addition.)

Each element is layered onto a crunchy, toasted whole-grain English muffin along with a slice of smoky lean Canadian bacon and an egg. If you go with a hard-cooked egg as called for in this recipe, everything (except the toasting of the English muffin) may be prepped ahead and kept in the refrigerator so you can have a superior breakfast sandwich on the fly. But when you take an extra five minutes, you can fry up an egg and enjoy the luxury of its runny yolk.

This sandwich is a treat, either way.

