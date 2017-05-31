

Spiced Chicken Skewers With Grapes; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

The accompanying recipe is the antidote to boring grilled chicken. It’s nearly as easy to make, but so much more enticing. The key is to toss the chicken with a mix of dried spices — ginger, garlic, turmeric, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and pepper — that turn the blank-canvas protein into something irresistibly flavorful and fragrant. No marinating time required.

The chicken would be delicious grilled just like that, but this preparation goes a step further by threading bite-size chunks onto skewers alternately with plump green grapes. Once grilled, the sugars in those grapes caramelize; the fruit takes on a deep, mellow flavor, and provides a juicy, sweet counterpoint to the savory meat.

It’s a dinner you can whip up in less than 20 minutes, or prep up to a day ahead so it is at the ready in the refrigerator when you want to cook it. The skewers are finished with a bright squeeze of lemon juice and a fresh punch of cilantro leaves for a grilled chicken dish that is sure to elicit oohhs and ahhhs, instead of the usual ho-hums.

