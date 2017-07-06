

(Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Good fried chicken is a thing of beauty. Here are six recipes to help you get crispy perfection.

Definitive Fried Chicken, pictured above. A buttermilk marinade is key in this recipe.

Simple Pan-Fried Chicken. You don't have to deep fry to get crispy skin.



(Mark Finkenstaedt/For The Washington Post)

Gillian’s Fried Chicken. With hot sauce in the marinade and an oil-butter combo for frying.

Japanese-Style Fried Chicken. Pieces of boneless, skin-on chicken are marinated in a mix of sake, soy sauce, ginger juice and sesame oil, then fried twice.



(Mark Finkenstaedt/For The Washington Post)

Brian’s Fried Chicken. The marinade is enriched with herbs, the coating with panko and cornmeal.

Chicken Fried Chicken With Chorizo Gravy. Adapted from a recipe from Dove’s Luncheonette in Chicago. There are many steps, but you can split them up over a few days.