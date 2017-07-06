Good fried chicken is a thing of beauty. Here are six recipes to help you get crispy perfection.
Definitive Fried Chicken, pictured above. A buttermilk marinade is key in this recipe.
Simple Pan-Fried Chicken. You don't have to deep fry to get crispy skin.
Gillian’s Fried Chicken. With hot sauce in the marinade and an oil-butter combo for frying.
Japanese-Style Fried Chicken. Pieces of boneless, skin-on chicken are marinated in a mix of sake, soy sauce, ginger juice and sesame oil, then fried twice.
Brian’s Fried Chicken. The marinade is enriched with herbs, the coating with panko and cornmeal.
Chicken Fried Chicken With Chorizo Gravy. Adapted from a recipe from Dove’s Luncheonette in Chicago. There are many steps, but you can split them up over a few days.