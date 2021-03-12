Henri Champliau Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rosé

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Burgundy, France, $28

Here’s an excellent bubbly to greet spring weather and the welcome return of robins and rosés. Bright cherry, red currant and raspberry flavors cascade across your palate, carried by an elegant bead of bubbles. The addition of gamay, the red grape of Beaujolais, to the traditional pinot noir and chardonnay means this is no champagne copycat — it has a distinctive personality of its own. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent.

Imported and distributed by Winebow: Available in the District at Cairo Wine & Liquor, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Bradley Food & Beverage, Bethesda Market and Shuvam Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Rodman’s in White Flint. Available in Virginia at Dominion Wine & Beer in Falls Church.

GREAT VALUE

Guillermo de Mendoza Malbec Reserve 2018

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Mendoza, Argentina, $15

Spicy and fruity in the New World-style, this malbec impresses with tart cherry and blueberry flavors, followed by a hint of cigar box and earth. When I first pulled the cork, my initial impression was of green under-ripeness, but that disappeared within about 15 minutes. So best to open this a half-hour or so before dinner. Certified vegan. Kosher Mevushal. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported by Victor Wines, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Georgetown Wine & Spirits, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits. Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor, Quarry Wine & Spirits and Wine Source in Baltimore; Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John; the Bottle Shop in Potomac; Cork 57 Beer and Wine in Bethesda; Downtown Crown Wine and Beer and Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Frederick Wine House, Old Farm Liquors and Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Moti’s Market and Rollins Beer-Wine-Deli in Rockville; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Rodman’s in White Flint; Vineyards Elite in Pikesville. Available in Virginia at Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn, Perly’s in Richmond, Wegmans in Midlothian, Wine Outlet (McLean, Vienna).

GREAT VALUE

Cantine Borga Refosco 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Veneto, Italy, $15

What fun! Refosco is a relatively little-known red grape native to northern Italy. Its wine is juicy and rustic, with a bit of tannin for heft and vibrant acidity for refreshment. Give this a slight chill and pop it open on your next pizza night. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Imported by First Vine: Available nationwide on firstvine.com.

GREAT VALUE

Lion & Dove Chardonnay 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Curico Valley, Chile, $12

Good, straightforward chardonnay, bursting with orchard flavors of peach and apricot and with a soft texture that suggests it spent time in older barrels. Vegan, Mevushal Kosher for Passover. ABV: 13 percent.

Imported and distributed by DMV: Available in the District at Giant (Wisconsin Avenue), Lee Towers Market, Magruder’s, Paul’s of Chevy Chase, Riggs Liquor, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Yes! Organic Market (Brookland, Capitol Hill, Cleveland Park, Georgia Avenue). Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor, Amendment 21, the Happy Grape, Pratt Liquors, Quarry Wine & Spirits and Village Wine & Liquors in Baltimore; Antietam Brewery and Benny’s 2 Go in Hagerstown; Beers & Cheers and Wisteria Beer and Wine in Germantown; Brew Belly and Roots Market in Olney; Colony Liquor Mart in Edgewater; Dugan’s Discount Liquors in Pikesville; Dunkirk Wine & Spirits in Dunkirk; Eastport Liquors in Annapolis; Fairground Discount Beverages in Timonium; Faze 4 Liquors in Dundalk; Frederick Wine House and Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Gallery Market and Cafe and Gilly’s Craft Beer & Fine Wine in Rockville; Giant in White Oak; JJ’s Corner Liquors in Clear Spring; Montgomery County Wine & Liquor Stores (Cabin John, Cloverly, Darnestown, Goshen Crossing, Montrose, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring, Wheaton, White Oak); Parkway Deli & Restaurant, Seminary Beer Wine & Deli, Snider’s Super Foods and Woodmoor Supermarket in Silver Spring; Piney Run Liquors in Sykesville; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Wild Tomato in Cabin John.

Lou Cabernet Sauvignon Moelleux Semi-Sweet Red Wine 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Pays d'Oc, France, $19

The semi-sweet designation gave me pause, but this wine is well-made in the style and not at all as cloying as some sweet reds that are not as transparent in their labeling. This is a nice red for those who like their wines on the sweet side, and it would pair nicely with many desserts, too. Mevushal Kosher for Passover. ABV: 12 percent.

Imported by Victor Wines, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Rodman’s. Available in Maryland at Accents Liquor and Wine Source in Baltimore, Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg, Mill Station Wine & Spirits in Owings Mills, Moti’s Market in Rockville, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick, Petite Cellars in Ellicott City, Town Center Market in Riverdale Park, Vineyards Elite in Pikesville.

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.