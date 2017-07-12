

(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

What do you do with all the blueberries you picked up at the market? The fruit takes well to sweet and savory dishes; try them in one — or several — of these recipes.

Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter, pictured above. Good for breakfast or a quick snack.



(Julia Ewan/The Washington Post)

Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad. Try it for lunch.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Scallop and Blueberry Ceviche, above left. No cooking required.

Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil, above right. Mix it with club soda or spike at will.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Blueberry and Chive Risotto. It may sound like a strange combo, but it’s a traditional dish in the northern Italian mountain regions of Trentino and Alto Adige.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Blueberry Pie. The crust technique here guarantees that you won’t have a soggy bottom.