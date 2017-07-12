What do you do with all the blueberries you picked up at the market? The fruit takes well to sweet and savory dishes; try them in one — or several — of these recipes.
Blueberry and Goat Cheese Toast With Lemon Thyme Butter, pictured above. Good for breakfast or a quick snack.
Chicken and Blueberry Pasta Salad. Try it for lunch.
Scallop and Blueberry Ceviche, above left. No cooking required.
Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil, above right. Mix it with club soda or spike at will.
Blueberry and Chive Risotto. It may sound like a strange combo, but it’s a traditional dish in the northern Italian mountain regions of Trentino and Alto Adige.
Dorie Greenspan’s Blueberry Pie. The crust technique here guarantees that you won’t have a soggy bottom.