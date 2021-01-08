— D.M.

Dominio del Soto 2016

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

Ribera del Duero, Spain, $23

Fans of Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto may gravitate to this wine, but whether you like baseball or not, this 100-percent tempranillo knocks it out of the park. Leafy tobacco and blueberry flavors dominate, with a savory meaty note on the finish. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent.

AD

Imported by Sera Wine Imports, distributed by M. Touton Selection: Available in the District at the Bottle Shop, Central Liquors, Cork & Fork, Downtown Liquors, Rodman’s, Sherry’s Fine Wine & Spirits, SommStock, Van Ness Wine Liquors. Available in Maryland at Downtown Crown Wine and Beer in Gaithersburg; Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold; Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; Petite Cellars in Ellicott City; Wine Source in Baltimore; the Winery in Chester.

Glunz Family Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

star star star star-outline ( Extraordinary )

AD

Paso Robles, Calif., $24

Fans of big cabs will appreciate this wine. Paso Robles, about an hour’s drive north from San Luis Obispo, is a great source of quality cabernet sauvignon at prices that don’t mirror the high cost of Napa and Sonoma counties farther north. This is usually warmer-climate cabernet, and Glunz is located on the eastern, warmer side of Paso. The blend of 93 percent cabernet with petit verdot making up the balance, results in a rich, big and plush wine. It’s a bit hot at this level of alcohol, but the fruit carries the day. Local note: The Glunz family is related by marriage to Geoff Tracy of Chef Geoff’s restaurant group. ABV: 15.1 percent.

AD

Distributed by Salveto: Available in the District at Cafe Deluxe West End, Chef Geoff’s, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Nina May. Available in Virginia at Ashburn Wine Shop in Ashburn; Balducci’s (McLean); Oakton Wine Shop in Oakton; the Organic Butcher in McLean; Puck’s Market in Henrico; Richmond Wine Station in Richmond; Red Apron Butcher in Fairfax; Screwtop Wine Bar & Cheese Shop in Arlington; Sonoma Cellar in Alexandria; the Wine Outlet (Great Falls, McLean, Vienna); WineStyles (Chantilly, Montclair).

Medici Ermete Arte e Concerto 2017

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

AD

Reggiano Lambrusco, Italy, $24

Lambrusco, the fizzy red from northern Italy, is by no means a fashionable wine. But it is an ideal partner for cured or smoked meats, such as Italian salumi, French charcuterie, Spanish jamon and American barbecue. Dark cherry, a hint of wood smoke and a refreshing spritz highlight this beauty. Serve slightly chilled. ABV: 11.5 percent.

AD

Imported by Kobrand, distributed by RNDC: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Harry’s Reserve Fine Wine & Spirits, Potomac Wine and Spirits. Available in Maryland at Graul’s Market (Lutherville, Towson); Jason’s Wine & Spirits and Pine Orchard Liquors in Ellicott City.

GREAT VALUE

Villarini Nero d'Avola 2019

star star star-half star-outline ( Excellent/Extraordinary )

Sicily, Italy, $13

Nero d’Avola resembles syrah in its savory bacon and ripe berry flavors, but it tends to be lighter in body and texture. This wine from Villarini, made from organic grapes, delivers great juice with refreshing acidity and a nice dry, mildly tannic finish. Try it with hearty pastas or grilled meats. ABV: 13 percent.

AD

AD

Imported by Vinimundi; distributed by Craft Wine & Spirits: Available in the District at 1 West Dupont Circle Wine and Liquors, Yes! Organic Market (various locations). Available in Maryland at Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits in Baltimore; Hops & Vines in Odenton; Riverside Liquors in Frederick; Yes! Organic Market (Hyattsville).

GREAT VALUE

La Marina Cuvée Océane 2019

star star star-outline star-outline ( Excellent )

Cotes de Gascogne, France, $12

Here’s a simple, refreshing white wine with aromas of wild herbs and flavors of mango and ruby grapefruit. Great by itself, this is also a worthy partner to lighter seafood dishes. ABV: 11 percent.

Imported and distributed by Elite Wines: Available in the District at Capitol Fine Wine & Spirits, Dixie Liquor, Eye Street Cellars, Mac Market, Morris Miller Wine & Liquor, Oasis Gourmet Deli, Rodman’s, Streets Market & Cafe (various locations). Available in Maryland at Amendment 21, Canton Crossing Wine + Spirits, Wells Discount Liquors and Wine Source in Baltimore; Antietam Spirits in Boonsboro; Bradley Food & Beverage, Capital Beer & Wine and Georgetown Square Wine and Beer in Bethesda; Cranbrook Liquors and Shawan Liquors in Cockeysville; Dawson’s Market in Rockville; Fairgrounds Discount Beverages in Timonium; Fenwick Beer & Wine, Hillandale Beer & Wine, Mela Market and Snider’s Super Foods in Silver Spring; Finewine.com in Gaithersburg; Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store in Hyattsville; Kenilworth Wine & Spirits in Towson; Lax Wine Spirits & Bistro in Beltsville; Magothy Wine & Spirits in Severna Park; Mills Fine Wine and Spirits in Annapolis; Old Town Market in Kensington; Red: Wine, Beer & Spirits in Clarksville; Ronnie’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Forest Hill; Town Center Market in Riverdale Park; Vineyards Elite in Pikesville; Wine Bin in Ellicott City. Available in Virginia at Arrowine and Cheese and Tower Foods in Arlington; Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean); Basic Necessities in Nellysford; Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville; Lee’s Market and Unwined (Belleview, Bradlee) in Alexandria; Locke Store in Millwood; Lokl Gourmet in McLean; Lombardy Market, Kroger (North Chesterfield) and Oxford Market in Richmond; Streets Market & Cafe (Alexandria, Arlington); Vienna Vintner in Vienna; Whole Foods Market (Fairlakes, Greensboro, Pentagon City, Reston, Short Pump, Tysons).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.