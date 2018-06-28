Exceptional Excellent Very Good



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

We tend not to favor fortified wines these days, but that’s a shame. A little Madeira can go a long way — back into history, for example, a little time machine in a glass, to when the Founding Fathers were toasting with this very thing. Or even a modern toast to the ideals that made this a great nation to begin with.

Broadbent Madeira Malmsey 10 Years Old

Madeira, Portugal, $50

Roasted hazelnuts. Orange peel. Wood smoke from a campfire in the cool mountain air. Jasmine. Roses, just beyond the far edge of ripeness, when the petals begin to droop like tears clinging to your eyes in the milliseconds before an emotional outburst. This wine. Taste it, and imagine what a really old Madeira would do to you. Alcohol by volume: 19 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley; on the list at Arroz, Del Mar, Elle, Estadio, the Smith. On the list in Maryland at 13.5% Wine Bar and Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore. On the list in Virginia at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Tysons Corner.

Blandy's Alvada Madeira 5 Year Old

Madeira, Portugal, $22 (500 milliliters)

There’s a hint of intrigue here, a whiff of toasted nuts combined with the sense of adventure that a new-car smell gives you. Think of a roasted-chestnut vendor in the back seat of James Bond’s Aston Martin. Then put that image out of your mind and taste this wine. ABV: 19 percent.

Distributed by Country Vintner: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley. On the list in Virginia at Rustico in Alexandria.

GREAT VALUE

Papargyriou Blanc Wild Ferment 2017

Greece, $15

This racy blend of Moshoudi and Assyrtiko grapes may just transport you to the Mediterranean. Slap a fish on the grill, break out the tapenade and rustic bread, and take a vacation on your own patio. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Dionysos: Available in the District at Calvert Woodley, Rodman’s; on the list at Ottoman Taverna. Available in Maryland at Bella’s and Giolitti Delicatessen in Annapolis, Chesapeake Wine Co. in Baltimore, Dawson’s Liquors in Severna Park; on the list at Ouzo Bay in Baltimore. Available in Virginia at Chain Bridge Cellars in McLean, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview), the Wine Attic in Clifton.

Matakana Estate Pinot Noir Rosé 2017

Marlborough, New Zealand, $19

This is racy, zippy, sun on your face and wind in your hair, like a good boat outing, perhaps with water skis involved. ABV: 12.5 percent.

Distributed by Hop & Wine in the District and Virginia, Cape Starz in Maryland, except Artisans & Vines in Montgomery County: Available in the District at Cleveland Park Wine and Spirits, Rodman’s, Schneider’s of Capitol Hill. Available in Maryland at Bethesda Co-Op in Cabin John, Bradley Food & Beverage in Bethesda, Dawson’s Market in Rockville, Fenwick Beer & Wine in Silver Spring, Friendship Wine & Liquor in Abingdon, Greenbelt Co-op in Greenbelt, the Market at River Falls in Potomac, Quarry Wine & Spirits and Wine Works in Baltimore, Takoma Park-Silver Spring Co-op in Takoma Park. Available in Virginia at Balducci’s (Alexandria, McLean).

Galen Glen Stone Cellar Zweigelt Rosé 2017

Lehigh Valley, Pa., $18

Galen Glen, in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, specializes in Austrian grape varieties. The winery makes excellent Gruner Veltliner and Riesling. This Zweigelt rosé is light on its feet, but with enough heft to match substantial dishes with tomatoes or spice. Pizza, anyone? ABV: 11 percent.

Distributed by Siema: Available in the District at Glen’s Garden Market, Wagshal’s Deli. Available in Maryland at Cranberry Liquors in Westminster, Bo Brooks Lighthouse Liquors in Baltimore, Old Farm Liquors in Frederick; on the list at Dan’s Restaurant and Tap House in Boonsboro, One Eleven Main in Bel Air. Available in Virginia at City Vino in Fredericksburg, Foods of All Nations in Charlottesville, J. Emerson Fine Wines & Cheese and Once Upon a Vine (both locations) in Richmond, Unwined (Alexandria, Belleview).

Availability information is based on distributor records. Wines might not be in stock at every listed store and might be sold at additional stores. Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.