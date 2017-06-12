

Red Shrimp Enchiladas are customizable; get the recipe, below. (Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

When you happen upon a recipe ingredient list that is divided into subcategories, do you turn the page or simply hit NEXT? For-the-This, For-the-That often involve processes that may overmatch the energy you have to spend on a weeknight meal.

I think we’re in safe territory with these rather casual enchiladas. Even though multiple steps and at least a half-hour of baking time are typically required to make filled, rolled tortillas, these are done in 40 minutes tops — start to finish, no oven. And the sauce doesn’t come from a can. But there are subcategories, so hang in there.

While dried chile peppers are softening in hot water, you can complete the shrimp filling. As soon as those peppers and their fellow components are pureed into a sauce, you use that sauce to coat each tortilla. They, in turn, spend a couple of minutes getting griddled until they’re fragrant and soft, their coating a bit caramelized in spots.

Distribute the red tortillas among warmed plates and spoon the filling on one side. Fold, or roll, and allow everyone at the table to customize as they see fit: with shredded lettuce, more sauce, cilantro and queso fresco. For the Win.