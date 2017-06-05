

(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Here’s a Recipe Finder selection of finger foods perfect for a late spring or early summer party.

Shrimp With Sumac, Cilantro, Lemon and Garlic, pictured above. Skewers cleverly ensure even cooking; the bright marinade is a snap to put together.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Lamb and Phyllo Cigars. Crispy and savory with a creamy, minty-fresh dipping sauce.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Crab, Radish and Cucumber Salad. Serve on crackers or toast triangles.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Meatballs in Sour Cherry Sauce (Kabab Karaz). Instead of the flatbread, use toothpicks to turn these flavorful meatballs into party-worthy nibbles.



(Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

Avocado-Ginger Raita. Improve the crudite platter by placing this creamy dip at its center.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Carrot Hummus, above left. Another great dip for raw veggies or pita crisps.

Herb and Cheese Crepes With Lemon-Herb Butter, above right. Roll into fat cigars and cut into four-inch or so lengths for easy serving.



(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

Parmigiano ‘Gelato’. Your toast has never tasted this good.