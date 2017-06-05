Here’s a Recipe Finder selection of finger foods perfect for a late spring or early summer party.
Shrimp With Sumac, Cilantro, Lemon and Garlic, pictured above. Skewers cleverly ensure even cooking; the bright marinade is a snap to put together.
Lamb and Phyllo Cigars. Crispy and savory with a creamy, minty-fresh dipping sauce.
Crab, Radish and Cucumber Salad. Serve on crackers or toast triangles.
Meatballs in Sour Cherry Sauce (Kabab Karaz). Instead of the flatbread, use toothpicks to turn these flavorful meatballs into party-worthy nibbles.
Avocado-Ginger Raita. Improve the crudite platter by placing this creamy dip at its center.
Carrot Hummus, above left. Another great dip for raw veggies or pita crisps.
Herb and Cheese Crepes With Lemon-Herb Butter, above right. Roll into fat cigars and cut into four-inch or so lengths for easy serving.
Parmigiano ‘Gelato’. Your toast has never tasted this good.