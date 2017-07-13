Macaroni and cheese is a dish that requires no season. Here are eight recipes to try whenever that cheesy craving strikes.
Classic Macaroni and Cheese. No-frills and basic in the best sort of way.
Chloe’s Vegan Sweet Potato Mac ’n’ Cheese. No dairy here!
Soul Food Macaroni and Cheese. A baked version that’s ideal for a hungry crowd.
No-Stir Macaroni and Cheese. You don’t need a separate pot for the cheese sauce, so this one’s easy to assemble. Watch it being made here.
Rice-Cooker Mac and Cheese. Minimal kitchen prep required.
Mac and Kimcheese With Mushrooms. Kimchi adds crunch and spice.
Mushroom and Spinach Macaroni and Cheese. The additions add a welcome boost.
Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese. With blue cheese, celery and hot sauce.