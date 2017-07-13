

Get the recipe for Classic Macaroni and Cheese — plus seven other options — below. (Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post )

Macaroni and cheese is a dish that requires no season. Here are eight recipes to try whenever that cheesy craving strikes.

[How to make vegan mac and cheese a comforting crowd-pleaser]



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post )

Classic Macaroni and Cheese. No-frills and basic in the best sort of way.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Chloe’s Vegan Sweet Potato Mac ’n’ Cheese. No dairy here!



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Soul Food Macaroni and Cheese. A baked version that’s ideal for a hungry crowd.



(The Washington Post)

No-Stir Macaroni and Cheese. You don’t need a separate pot for the cheese sauce, so this one’s easy to assemble. Watch it being made here.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Rice-Cooker Mac and Cheese. Minimal kitchen prep required.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Mac and Kimcheese With Mushrooms. Kimchi adds crunch and spice.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Mushroom and Spinach Macaroni and Cheese. The additions add a welcome boost.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese. With blue cheese, celery and hot sauce.