

Chile-Lime Pork and Mango Skewers With Avocado Mash; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

The inspiration for this recipe comes from one of my all-time favorite street foods — one that is actually good for you — mango on a stick. For the Mexican treat, the whole skewered fruit is carved impressively to resemble a flower, then doused in lime juice and sprinkled with chili powder and salt for an alluringly sweet, tangy, juicy and savory snack.

This recipe taps those flavors as a starting point and delivers a colorful and satisfying main course where chili-seasoned cubes of pork loin are alternated on skewers with chunks of fresh mango (no ornate carving needed) and red onion. The skewers, grilled until the pork is nicely cooked and the fruit and onion have softened and charred a bit, is then served over buttery, mashed avocado and sprinkled with lime and cilantro.

Not only is this dish a healthful way to enjoy grilled meat, the skewers’ festive colors make it also ideal for all the celebratory summer grilling ahead — starting with Father’s Day.