What's for dinner? Here are six meatless mains from the Recipe Finder, ready in about 15 minutes or less.
[Veggie-centered stir-fry recipes for a quick weeknight meal]
Steamed Tofu With Sauteed Kimchi, pictured above. Serve over rice to make it a complete meal.
Penne With Asparagus Pesto and White Beans. Asparagus stalks get blended into pesto, while the tips are sauteed for serving.
Asian Noodle Bowl With Peanut Dressing. Packed with vegetables for a complete meal; leftovers make a nice lunch.
Mushroom Toast. Rich and satisfying.
Avocado Pasta. Avocado adds creaminess to this dairy-free sauce; the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.
Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. Breakfast-for-dinner, in lux creamy egg form.
Bonus: Make a batch of this Dandelion Greens Pesto and use it in meals throughout the week — over pasta, spread on toast or stirred into a bean and roasted veggie salad.