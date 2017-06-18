

(Renee Comet/For The Washington Post)

What's for dinner? Here are six meatless mains from the Recipe Finder, ready in about 15 minutes or less.

Steamed Tofu With Sauteed Kimchi, pictured above. Serve over rice to make it a complete meal.



(Deb Lindsey /For The Washington Post)

Penne With Asparagus Pesto and White Beans. Asparagus stalks get blended into pesto, while the tips are sauteed for serving.



(Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post)

Asian Noodle Bowl With Peanut Dressing. Packed with vegetables for a complete meal; leftovers make a nice lunch.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Mushroom Toast. Rich and satisfying.



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Avocado Pasta. Avocado adds creaminess to this dairy-free sauce; the only thing you have to cook is the pasta.



(Goran Kosanovic/For The Washington Post)

Dan Barber’s Scrambled Eggs. Breakfast-for-dinner, in lux creamy egg form.



(Scott Suchman/For The Washington Post)

Bonus: Make a batch of this Dandelion Greens Pesto and use it in meals throughout the week — over pasta, spread on toast or stirred into a bean and roasted veggie salad.