

Blueberry-Ginger Mini Clafoutis; get the recipe, below. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

These three-bite, custardy, dessert pancakes are as gorgeous as they are scrumptious — brimming with nearly-bursting blueberries and studded with zingy bits of crystallized ginger. All that, and they require less skill to make than stack of regular pancakes: just pour the batter into a muffin pan, top with the berries and ginger, and the oven does the rest.

The simple, eggy batter is on the light and healthful side — made with whole-grain flour, just enough honey for a gentle sweetness, a relatively small amount of butter and low-fat milk. But it is rich enough for the final product to definitely read as dessert. In the oven, the batter puffs and becomes golden, and although the pancakes deflate somewhat as they cool, they retain their gloriously regal sensibility.

Best eaten while warm, these are ideal to make for company who will gobble them up on the spot. But the “pancakes,” called clafoutis, also can be refrigerated for up to two days and re-warmed in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds each for a longer-lasting treat.